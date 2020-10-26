Bajaj Model Wise Sales In Sep 2020 – Pulsar, Dominar, CT100, Chetak, Platina

Bajaj impressed with 23.8 per cent YoY sales growth in September 2020 as 2,19,500 units were sold

Bajaj Auto endured another good month as 2,19,500 units were sold in September 2020 as against 1,77,348 units during the same period in 2019 with a massive Year-on-Year sales increase of 23.8 per cent. The brand ended up fourth ahead of Suzuki, Yamaha, Royal Enfield and Piaggio in the overall manufacturers’ table.

The Chakan-based company had a market share of 11.87 per cent as against 10.70 per cent in September 2019 with YoY increase of 1.16 per cent. The two-wheeler industry recorded a total of 18,49,546 units as against 16,56,774 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with a highly encouraging 11.6 per cent growth.

The automotive sector has steadily been growing in the last few months as the recovery phase is well and truly on. The festive season is expected to play a big role in recovery. Last month, the Platina was the most sold Bajaj two-wheeler in the domestic market as 55,496 units were recorded as against 43,978 units during the same period last year.

Model Sep 2020 Sep 2019 1. Bajaj Platina (26%) 55,496 43,978 2. Bajaj CT 100 (-13%) 45,105 51,778 3. Bajaj Chetak EV 288 – 4. Bajaj Pulsar 125 (149%) 51,540 20,688 5. Bajaj Pulsar 150 (19%) 38,366 32,320 6. Bajaj Pulsar 180 + 200 NS (-17%) 7,675 9,210 7. Bajaj Pulsar 220 (-13%) 5,117 5,850 8. Bajaj Avenger 180 (32%) 4,903 3,701 10. Bajaj Avenger 220 (-22%) 974 1,251 11. Bajaj Dominar 400 (7%) 885 828 12. Bajaj Dominar 250 1,010 –

The Pulsar 125 finished second as it posted a massive 149 percent sales increase as 51,540 units were registered as against 20,688 units in September 2019. The bigger Pulsar 150 managed to record 38,366 units as against 32,320 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with a volume increase of 19 percent.

The Pulsar 180, NS200, RS200 and Pulsar 220 combined to record nearly 12,800 units last month and thus the Pulsar range as a whole was responsible for more than one lakh units. The CT100 recorded 45,105 units in September 2020 as against 51,778 units with 13 per cent de-growth while the Avenger 180 garnered 4,903 units with 32 percent YoY increase.

The Avenger 220 saw 22 percent volume decline while the flagship Dominar 400 posted 7 percent sales growth as 885 units were recorded against 828 units in September 2019. The Dominar 250, launched earlier this year, witnessed 1,010 units last month.

The Chetak electric scooter had its volumes increasing in recent months and in September 2020, 288 units were registered. Recently, Bajaj introduced new colour schemes for the RS200 and NS200.