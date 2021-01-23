Bajaj Model Wise Sales In Dec 2020 – Pulsar, CT100, Dominar, Chetak

Bajaj garnered a total of 1,28,642 units in December 2020 with 3.6 per cent sales growth as Pulsar 125 emerged as the best seller for the brand

Bajaj Auto recorded a total of 1,28,642 units in December 2020 as against 1,24,125 units during the same period in 2019 with an encouraging sales growth of 3.6 per cent. It swept 11.41 per cent market share last month as against 11.82 per cent with a decline of 0.42 per cent. It finished as the fourth largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country.

The Pulsar 125’s surge to fame is undeniable in recent times. Initially, it ate into the sales volumes of the bigger Pulsar 150 and later it has paved a path of its own. The sporty entry-level motorcycle garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 42,686 units in December 2020 as against 15,082 units with a massive 183 per cent Year-on-Year volume growth.

The Platina slotted in at second position with 30,740 units in December 2020 as against 35,914 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 14 per cent negative sales growth. The Pulsar 150 finished in third position with 19,958 units as against 26,778 units with 25 per cent volume de-growth in the final month of CY2020.

Bajaj Models (YoY) Dec 2020 Dec 2019 1. Pulsar 125 (183%) 42,686 15,082 2. Platina (-14%) 30,740 35,914 3. Pulsar 150 (-25%) 19,958 26,778 4. CT100 (-55%) 13,835 30,758 5. Pulsar 180 + 200 NS (59%) 8,279 5,223 6. Pulsar 220 (17%) 4,498 3,848 7. Avenger 180 (-37%) 1,333 2,112 8. Avenger 220 (60%) 643 402 10. Dominar 400 (128%) 411 180 11. Dominar 250 (7%) 364 – 12. Chetak Electric 3 –

At fourth position, another commuter motorcycle came in, as the CT100 registered a total of 13,835 units as against 30,758 units in December 2019 with 55 per cent YoY decline. The combined sales of Pulsar 180 and NS 200 naked stood at 8,279 units as against 5,223 units during the same period in 2019 with 59 per cent increase.

The Pulsar 220 received an updated instrument cluster recently and it posted nearly 4,500 units last month as against 3,848 units in December 2019 with 17 per cent volume increase. The Avenger 180, on the other hand, faced the worst de-growth out of all the Bajaj two-wheelers as only 1,333 units were sold.

When compared to the same period in 2019 with 2,112 units, 37 per cent negative sales growth was seen. Its bigger sibling, the Avenger 220, posted 643 units as against 402 units during the same period in 2019 with 60 per cent growth. The Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 ended up tenth and eleventh respectively. Only three units of the Chetak electric scooter were dispatched to dealerships last month.