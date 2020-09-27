Bajaj Auto posted 1,00,072 units in August 2020 as against 1,57,697 units with YoY de-growth of 36.5 per cent

Bajaj Auto finished in fourth position in the manufacturers’ sales table behind Hero MotoCorp, Honda and TVS. The Chakan-based brand recorded a total of 1,00,072 units in August 2020 as against 1,57,697 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 36.5 per cent.

The company had a market share of 10.68 per cent last month as against 12.05 per cent with negative 1.4 per cent YoY drop. The highly popular Pulsar 150 posted 29,777 units as against 33,265 units during the corresponding time in 2019 with 10 per cent negative sales growth while its smaller sibling, the Pulsar 125, bettered the tally by a huge margin.

It recorded 43,493 units in August 2020 as against 19,858 units with a massive YoY increase of 119 per cent as it has certainly eaten into the numbers of the Pulsar 150. The entry-level commuters from Bajaj, Platina and CT100, registered de-growths respectively but their sales numbers are expected to improve during this festive season.

Model August 2020 August 2019 1. Bajaj Platina (-10%) 40,294 44,774 2. Bajaj CT 100 (-18%) 34,863 42,578 3. Bajaj Chetak EV 192 – 4. Bajaj Pulsar 125 (119%) 43,493 19,858 5. Bajaj Pulsar 150 (-10%) 29,777 33,265 6. Bajaj Pulsar 180 + 200 NS (-27%) 8,374 11,407 7. Bajaj Pulsar 220 (-8%) 5,558 6,032 8. Bajaj Avenger 180 (10%) 4,644 4,230 10. Bajaj Avenger 220 (-47%) 845 1,581 11. Bajaj Dominar 400 (-16%) 775 927 12. Bajaj Dominar 250 1,317 –

The fuel economical Platina garnered 40,294 units as against 44,774 units during the same period in 2019 with 10 per cent decline. In a similar fashion, the CT100 managed to record 34,863 units as against 42,578 units with 18 per cent volume de-growth. The combined sales of Pulsar 180 and NS200 stood at 8,374 units last month.

They saw a volume decline of 27 per cent as 11,407 units were sold in August 2019. The long-serving Pulsar 220 posted 5,558 units last month as against 6,032 units with 8 per cent negative sales growth. The Avenger 180 cruiser was responsible for posting 4,644 units as against 4,230 units with 10 per cent sales jump.

Its bigger sibling, the Avenger 220, garnered 845 units as against 1,581 units with 47 per cent decline while the Dominar 400 flagship motorcycle ended up posting 775 units as against 927 units with 16 per cent decline. The Dominar 250 based on the Duke 250 went on sale in March 2020 and it has been well received among customers.

Both the Dominar series motorcycles saw a price hike recently as well. The Dominar 250 recorded 1,317 units last month and the Chetak EV registered 192 units.