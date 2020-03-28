Bajaj Model Wise Sales Analysis In Feb 2020 – Pulsar, Avenger, CT100

Bajaj Pulsar 150 was the most sold motorcycle within the lineup as nearly 50,000 units were recorded with 22 per cent volume drop

Bajaj Auto recorded cumulative domestic sales of 1,46,876 units in February 2020 with YoY negative growth of 21 per cent as 1,86,523 units were retailed during the corresponding period in 2019. However, on the exports side, Bajaj endured 15 per cent volume growth as 1,63,346 units were exported against 1,41,462 units in February 2019.

The homegrown brand registered 3,10,222 units last month totally as against 3,27,985 units during the same period with 5 per cent drop. The Pulsar 150 was the most sold motorcycle within Bajaj’s domestic range as 49,841 units were registered against 63,673 units with 22 per cent de-growth.

The Platina entry-level commuter stood second with a total of 33,799 units as against 53,044 units with 36 per cent sales fall while the CT100 also encountered steep decline in volumes as 27,242 units were sold against 37,346 units in February 2019 with 27 per cent drop. The Pulsar 125 has certainly eaten into the numbers of the Pulsar 150 since its debut.

It posted 11,031 units last month as it continues to garner good volumes. The combined sales of Pulsar 180 and 200 NS stood at 7,980 units in February 2020 as against 14,758 units with Year-on-Year drop of 46 per cent. Unlike most of its sibling, the Pulsar 220 recorded positive growth of 19 per cent as 6,817 units were sold.

During the same period in 2019, Bajaj registered a total of 5,720 units. The Avenger 180 has been well received among customers as 2,659 units were sold last month against 183 units with 1,353 per cent increase in volumes. In contrary, the Discover 100’s popularity has gone down as only 18 units were sold against 3,082 units.

The Avenger 220 saw 71 per cent sales decline as 455 units were registered against 1,596 units during the same period in 2019. The flagship Dominar 400 managed 297 units as against 329 units with 10 per cent drop. About 100 units of the electrified Chetak were sold last month and its reach across the country will be expanded in the coming months.