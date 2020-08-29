Bajaj Model Wise July 2020 Sales Analysis – Pulsar, Platina, Chetak, Dominar

Bajaj registered 1,52,474 units in July 2020 as against 1,70,978 units during the same period last year with 10.8 per cent de-growth

Bajaj Auto had an impressive outing in July 2020 as it posted a total of 1,52,474 units as against 1,70,978 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 10.8 per cent. The homegrown manufacturer ended up as the fourth most sold brand in India last month behind Hero, Honda and arch-rival TVS.

In total, Bajaj held a market share of 11.90 per cent – an increase of 0.59 per cent compared to July 2019. The Platina topped the sales charts within Bajaj’s domestic portfolio as 35,103 units were registered against 52,489 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with a volume de-growth of 33 per cent.

The CT100 entry-level commuter motorcycle was the second most sold Bajaj model last month as 33,774 units were recorded against 39,728 units with Year-on-Year negative sales growth of 15 per cent. The Pulsar 150, continued to be the highest-selling Pulsar but its smaller sibling, the Pulsar 125, was not far away either.

Model July 2020 July 2019 1. Bajaj Platina (-33%) 35,103 52,489 2. Bajaj CT 100 (-15%) 33,774 39,728 3. Bajaj Chetak EV 120 – 4. Bajaj Pulsar 150 (-32%) 30,582 45,242 5. Bajaj Pulsar 125 30,217 – 6. Bajaj Pulsar 180 + 200 NS (-29%) 8,187 11,508 7. Bajaj Pulsar 220 (-15%) 4,850 5,719 8. Bajaj Avenger 180 (-32%) 3,034 4,468 10. Bajaj Avenger 220 (-54%) 668 1,447 11. Bajaj Dominar 400 (-45%) 746 1363 12. Bajaj Dominar 250 1,222 –

It is no secret that the Pulsar 125 has eaten into the sales numbers of the Pulsar 150 since its market debut. In July 2020, 30,582 units of the Pulsar 150 were posted against 45,242 units during the corresponding period last year with 32 per cent negative growth. The Pulsar 125 garnered a total of 30,217 units during the same time.

The combined sales of Pulsar 180 and the naked streetfighter, Pulsar NS200, stood at 8,187 units as against 11,508 units in July 2019 with 29 per cent volume decrease. The long-running Pulsar 220 managed to record 4,850 units as against 5,719 units during the same period in 2019 with 15 per cent de-growth.

The Avenger 180 and 220 duo combined to register just over 3,700 units and individually they endured sales decline of 32 per cent and 54 per cent respectively. The flagship Dominar 400 posted 746 unit sales last month as against 1,363 units in July 2019 with 45 per cent volume de-growth.

The Dominar 250, launched in March 2020, is gaining traction among young enthusiasts and it posted 1,222 unit sales last month. Its refined engine and touring based riding characteristics looks to be appealing for customers. The Chetak EV was responsible for gathering 120 unit sales.