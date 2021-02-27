Bajaj Model Wise Jan 2021 Sales – Pulsar, Avenger, Dominar, Chetak, CT100

Bajaj sold 1,57,404 units in January 2021 as against 1,57,796 units with 0.2 per cent de-growth as Pulsar 125 finished on top of the standings

Bajaj Auto garnered a total of 1,57,404 units in January 2021 as against 1,57,796 units during the same period last year with a near-flat growth. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer finished in the fourth position behind Hero, Honda and arch-rival TVS in the overall manufacturers’ sales table in the first month of the new CY.

The company was responsible for just over 11 per cent of the total market share as Pulsar 125 impressed yet again by finishing on top of the volume standings. The entry-level sporty motorcycle finished ahead of the bigger Pulsar 150 and maintained a sizeable gap. It recorded 47,080 units last month as against 24,732 units in January 2020.

This led to a Year-on-Year sales growth of 90 per cent. The Pulsar 150 slotted in at second with 32,460 units last month as against 31,216 units twelve months ago with 4 per cent volume gain. The Platina finished in the third position with 27,131 units as against 38,054 units with 29 per cent negative YoY sales growth.

Bajaj Models (YoY) January 2021 Sales January 2020 Sales 1. Pulsar 125 (90%) 47,080 24,732 2. Pulsar 150 (4%) 32,460 31,216 3. Platina (-29%) 27,131 38,054 4. CT100 (-54%) 19,635 42,497 5. Pulsar 180 + 200 NS (58%) 11,730 7,445 6. Pulsar 220 (27%) 6,310 4,961 7. Avenger 180 (6%) 3,092 2,912 8. Avenger 220 (139%) 1,184 496 9. Dominar 250 797 – 10. Dominar (415%) 670 130 11. Chetak Electric (43%) 30 21 Total (-0.2%) 1,57,404 1,57,796

The entry-level CT100 commuter motorcycle registered 19,635 units as against 42,497 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 54 per cent YoY de-growth. The Pulsar 180 and 200 NS combined to record 11,730 units last month as against 7,445 units with a 58 per cent increase in sales and the naked version of the semi-faired 180 went on sale only a few days ago.

The Pulsar 220 ended up sixth with 6,310 units as against 4,961 units during the same period in 2020 with 27 per cent sales increase while the Avenger 180 managed to record 3,092 units in January 2021 as against 2,912 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 6 per cent increase in volumes.

The Avenger 220 bumped in at eighth with 1,184 units as against 496 units with 139 per cent growth. Bajaj introduced the Dominar 250 early last year and it has been performing decently on the sales table. It posted 797 units in January 2021 while its bigger 400 cc sibling, managed to register 670 units as against 130 units with 415 per cent growth. Lastly, Bajaj dispatched 30 units of the Chetak.