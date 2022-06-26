Bajaj May 2022 Sales Analysis – Pulsar, Platina, CT100, Dominar, Chetak

Bajaj recorded 96,102 units in the month of May 2022 against 60,342 units with a YoY surge of 59.3 per cent; finished fourth in the overall manufacturers’ standings
Bajaj Auto posted a cumulative domestic tally of 96,102 units in the month of May 2022 against 60,342 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales surge of 59.3 per cent. The Chakan-based manufacturer finished fourth in the overall standings with a market share of 7.67 per cent against 17.01 per cent with a YoY dip of 9.34 per cent.
The Pulsar 125 was the most sold Bajaj two-wheeler last month as 56,396 units were registered against 28,636 units with a YoY volume increase of 97 per cent. The Platina entry-level commuter recorded a total of 17,336 units against 11,164 units with a YoY growth of 55 per cent. The Pulsar 150 finished in the third position.
It garnered a total of 6,632 units against 8,638 units in May 2021 with a YoY drop of 23 per cent. The combined sales of Pulsar 180 and 200 NS stood at 6,177 units against 1,325 units with a YoY sales surge of 366 per cent. The Chetak electric scooter posted 2,544 units against 31 units to slot in at fifth ahead of Avenger 180 cruiser.
|Bajaj Models (YoY)
|May 2022 Sales
|May 2021 Sales
|1. Bajaj Pulsar 125 (97%)
|56,396
|28,636
|2. Bajaj Platina (55%)
|17,336
|11,164
|3. Bajaj Pulsar 150 (-23%)
|6,632
|8,638
|4. Bajaj Pulsar 180 & 200 NS (366%)
|6,177
|1,325
|5. Bajaj Chetak
|2,544
|31
|6. Bajaj Avenger 180 (228%)
|1,824
|556
|7. Bajaj CT100 (-84%)
|1,257
|7,678
|8. Bajaj Dominar 400 (1140%)
|769
|62
|9. Bajaj Dominar 250 (649%)
|442
|59
|10. Bajaj Avenger 220 (64%)
|228
|176
|11. Bajaj Pulsar 220 (-96%)
|36
|1,026
The Avenger 180 managed a total of 1,824 units last month against 556 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume surge of 228 per cent. The CT100 could only manage to finish in the seventh position with 1,257 units against 7,678 units in May 2021 with a massive YoY decline of 84 per cent.
The Bajaj Dominar 400 finished in the eighth position with 769 units against 62 units with a YoY positive growth of 1140 per cent. The Dominar 250 ended up ninth with 442 units against 59 units in May 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 64 per cent while the Pulsar 220 rounded out the table with just 36 units.
The brand introduced the Pulsar N160, based on the N250 naked, a couple of days ago and it was followed by the all-black Pulsar 250 twins with a dual-channel ABS system. It is expected to bring in more launches this calendar year.