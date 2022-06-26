Bajaj May 2022 Sales Analysis – Pulsar, Platina, CT100, Dominar, Chetak

Bajaj recorded 96,102 units in the month of May 2022 against 60,342 units with a YoY surge of 59.3 per cent; finished fourth in the overall manufacturers’ standings

Bajaj Auto posted a cumulative domestic tally of 96,102 units in the month of May 2022 against 60,342 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales surge of 59.3 per cent. The Chakan-based manufacturer finished fourth in the overall standings with a market share of 7.67 per cent against 17.01 per cent with a YoY dip of 9.34 per cent.

The Pulsar 125 was the most sold Bajaj two-wheeler last month as 56,396 units were registered against 28,636 units with a YoY volume increase of 97 per cent. The Platina entry-level commuter recorded a total of 17,336 units against 11,164 units with a YoY growth of 55 per cent. The Pulsar 150 finished in the third position.

It garnered a total of 6,632 units against 8,638 units in May 2021 with a YoY drop of 23 per cent. The combined sales of Pulsar 180 and 200 NS stood at 6,177 units against 1,325 units with a YoY sales surge of 366 per cent. The Chetak electric scooter posted 2,544 units against 31 units to slot in at fifth ahead of Avenger 180 cruiser.

Bajaj Models (YoY) May 2022 Sales May 2021 Sales 1. Bajaj Pulsar 125 (97%) 56,396 28,636 2. Bajaj Platina (55%) 17,336 11,164 3. Bajaj Pulsar 150 (-23%) 6,632 8,638 4. Bajaj Pulsar 180 & 200 NS (366%) 6,177 1,325 5. Bajaj Chetak 2,544 31 6. Bajaj Avenger 180 (228%) 1,824 556 7. Bajaj CT100 (-84%) 1,257 7,678 8. Bajaj Dominar 400 (1140%) 769 62 9. Bajaj Dominar 250 (649%) 442 59 10. Bajaj Avenger 220 (64%) 228 176 11. Bajaj Pulsar 220 (-96%) 36 1,026

The Avenger 180 managed a total of 1,824 units last month against 556 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume surge of 228 per cent. The CT100 could only manage to finish in the seventh position with 1,257 units against 7,678 units in May 2021 with a massive YoY decline of 84 per cent.

The Bajaj Dominar 400 finished in the eighth position with 769 units against 62 units with a YoY positive growth of 1140 per cent. The Dominar 250 ended up ninth with 442 units against 59 units in May 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 64 per cent while the Pulsar 220 rounded out the table with just 36 units.

The brand introduced the Pulsar N160, based on the N250 naked, a couple of days ago and it was followed by the all-black Pulsar 250 twins with a dual-channel ABS system. It is expected to bring in more launches this calendar year.