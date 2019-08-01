Bajaj Likely To Launch All-New Pulsar 125 This Month

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 125 will get a single piece seat and a newly developed 125cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine

This is not an unknown fact anymore that Bajaj Auto will add a new entry-level model in their popular Pulsar family. The upcoming Pulsar 125 will be launched in India later this month. For your information, the upcoming 125cc motorcycle will not be launched under the NS brand but will be based only on Pulsar brand name as per recent reports.

The Pulsar 125 will be the most affordable and fuel-efficient model in the Pulsar family and will help Bajaj to boost their sales numbers. Like we already mentioned, the upcoming Pulsar 125 CBS will be based on the Pulsar 150 variant while it will get a newly developed 125cc, single-cylinder air-cooled DTSi engine. The motorcycle will also feature a single-piece seat.

The 125cc engine that will power the motorcycle will be based on the Pulsar 135 (now discontinued) engine. For your knowledge, the Pulsar 135 engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox produced around 13.5 Bhp of peak power and 12 Nm of peak torque.

The Pulsar 125 CBS will get a halogen headlamp with LED DRLs at the front, semi-digital instrument cluster, and a muscular fuel tank. The Pulsar 125 will rely on a 37mm telescopic suspension setup towards the front and a twin spring setup at the rear.

The braking duties of the motorcycle will be handled by a 240mm disc brake at the front and 130mm drum brake at the rear. Like we already mentioned the bike will feature CBS (Combined Braking System) as a standard instead of ABS.

Bajaj is ruling the 150cc segment from a long time with their popular offering the Pulsar 150. Hopefully, their smallest offering in the Pulsar family will also be able to attract the attention of the 125cc segment buyers equally.

Expect Bajaj to keep the pricing competitive and at par with its other 125cc rivals. The upcoming Pulsar 125 will likely be priced in the range of Rs. 58,000-62,000 (ex-showroom) and will be positioned above the Discover 125.