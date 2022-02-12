Bajaj-KTM Electric Two-Wheeler Production To Begin This Year

Production of the Bajaj-KTM electric two-wheeler will more likely start this year in India; E-Duke and E-Pilen in the development

Bajaj Auto and KTM are developing an electric two-wheeler platform and recently leaked documents indicate that the 48 V EV architecture will enter production this year in India. Speculations surrounding the platform have existed for a long period of time and it looks like the platform will finally bear fruit pertaining to the global as well as domestic markets expectedly.

By the end of last year, Bajaj revealed that a new production plant would roll out an electric two-wheeler by the middle of 2022 and about Rs. 300 crore investment had been put into this project. The unit, located in the state of Maharashtra, is spread over five lakh sq feet and has a production capacity of five lakh electric vehicles per year.

The leaked official document not just confirmed the serial production commencement details but also some of the specifications about the upcoming motorcycles. The document explaining Pierer Mobility’s zero-emission plans has revealed that KTM is developing an electric version of the highly popular Duke naked streetfighter but its launch timeline is not known yet.

This comes on the back of Husqvarna Motorcycles announcing its intention to launch the E-Pilen. It could go by the name E-Duke and may as well have several commonalities with the E-Pilen. If it turns out to be the case, a 5.5 kWh non-removable battery pack will be responsible for producing a maximum power output of 10 kW (about 13.4 bhp).

The performance number is close to the KTM Duke 125, the entry-level naked from the brand, as it develops around 14.5 bhp. The chances of the Austrian company introducing the E-Duke as a volume-based motorcycle in the entry-level space are certainly high and it could target beginner riders in the international markets and possibly in India too considering the nameplate’s success here.

The KTM E-Duke is not expected to arrive before 2024 and it will likely be accompanied by the E-Pilen from the sister brand, Husqvarna. It could draw design inspiration from the premium class Duke nakeds and will harbinger a whole new lineup of electric motorcycles. Synonymous with its brand name, KTM will likely concentrate on offering good performance with the E-Duke as well. Husqvarna’s first electric scooter based on the Vektorr Concept will be produced in India in partnership with Bajaj and it was recently spied testing.