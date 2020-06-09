Bajaj-KTM Developing A Range Of Electric Performance Bikes For 2022

Performance-based high-end electric two-wheelers will be manufactured under Bajaj-KTM partnership at Bajaj’s Chakan facility near Pune

A recent report surfaced on the interweb suggests that Bajaj Auto and KTM are working on ways to further expand their relationship both on international level and domestically. The Austrian manufacturer and its parental Indian brand appear to be keen on developing performance-based zero-emission two-wheelers by 2022.

The bikes coming under the high-end EV project is said to be produced by Bajaj at its state-of-the-art facility in Chakan near Pune in Maharashtra. By the middle of last year, KTM Industries AG was reported to have decided to launch a developmental project series for powered two-wheeler electric vehicles in association with Bajaj Auto.

It has also been reported that the performance of the electric two-wheelers will range between 3 kW and 10 kW and the modular platform will be utilised for developing several eco-friendly models in the near future with sustainability in mind. The desired budget will be covered in the mid-term plan as the first series of two-wheelers will be rolled out in two years’ time.

Bajaj Auto and KTM are said to jointly manufacture mopeds in India and they will be lightweight and propelled by electric powertrains. Low capacity electric motors will be incorporated on to the electric scooters and bicycles and the launch timeline of the e-mopeds to India is yet unknown.

Last fiscal, Pierer Mobility Group and Bajaj Auto conducted a developmental project for Powered Two Wheeler (PTW) EVs in the range between 3 kW (4 hp) and 10 kW (13.4 hp) in a low 48 volt range. The two-wheelers will be retailed under both the brands as per Pierer Mobility’s annual report. Bajaj and KTM are also allegedly developing performance based electric motorcycles too.

Ever since the acquisition of major stakes in KTM, Bajaj Auto has really turned its fortunes around over the years and its expertise will be utilised on the electric vehicle front as well. Husqvarna Motorcycles debuted in India only a few months ago with its 250 duo. Speculations indicate that the Chetak electric scooter will be shipped for sales in Europe under KTM banner as well.

*Featured image for representational purpose only