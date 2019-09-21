Bajaj Hikes Prices For Dominar400, Pulsar and Avenger Models

Bajaj earlier hiked the price of Dominar, Pulsar and Avenger series in July, effectively raising the price as high as Rs 16,000

Bajaj launched the new Dominar 400 naked sports cruiser in April this year at Rs 1.74 Lakh, and since the new model has been introduced, the sales of the Dominar has increased manifolds. However, the bike now costs Rs 1.90 Lakh (ex-showroom), thanks to two price hikes in a period of 2 months.

Bajaj Auto, in July 2019, increased the price of the updated Dominar 400 by Rs 6,000, which took its sticker price up to Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Bajaj has now updated the price of the model once again, this time a substantial one of Rs 10,000, taking the current ex-showroom price to ₹ 1.90 lakh.

Not just the Dominar, Bajaj has also announced a price hike for the Pulsar range & the Avenger range. However, the recently launched Pulsar 125 Neon and the older Pulsar 150 Neon are not affected by the hike.

The popular Pulsar range (150, 180F, 220F, NS160, NS200 & RS200) sees a price hike ranging from Rs 998 to Rs 1,696, while the Avenger range (160 Street, 220 Street & 220 Cruise) has received a hike ranging from Rs 998 to Rs 1,197.

Company’s MD Rajiv Bajaj shared his rationale behind the price hike in an interview with CNBC-TV18 and said that the Dominar has received a price update given the massive upgrade of the product in both in engine and suspension terms. “So we put that cost out there in the market space as well,” he said.

All the bikes that received price update fall under the Sports segment as per Bajaj’s internal nomenclature, while the commuter segment like CT100 has not received any price change, which represents about half of Bajaj’s sales.

Bajaj recently introduced its smallest capacity Pulsar 125cc for the Indian market called the Pulsar 125 Neon. The motorcycle features a 124.4cc, carbureted motor which churns out 11.8bhp and 11Nm. The motorcycle was launched at Rs 66,618 and it is not yet a part of the price hike.