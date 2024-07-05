Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Bike To Launch Today In India

The much-awaited Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike will be launched today in India at Pune and it will be priced aggressively

Bajaj Auto will launch the industry-first CNG-powered motorcycle today at Utsah in Pune amidst much anticipation. The event will feature the brand’s Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj, and the Road Transport & Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari. It will likely be christened the Freedom, which could be followed by the ‘125’ suffix denoting the cubic capacity of the petrol engine.

The Bajaj Freedom 125 has garnered significant attention, having been spotted numerous times during public road tests. This motorcycle will include a long, single-piece seat, a tubular grab rail, an upright handlebar, knuckle guards, a round LED headlight, sleek rearview mirrors, minimalist side panels, and utility hooks.

The spy images and teaser have also revealed a sump guard, black alloy wheels, mid-set footpegs, a short flyscreen, a side-mounted exhaust system, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. It will also feature halogen turn indicators and a CNG tank mounted beneath the regular petrol tank, enabling a bi-fuel system that allows for seamless switching between fuels while riding.

The Bajaj Freedom 125 is expected to cut operating costs by half compared to traditional commuter models, making it an attractive option for those prioritizing fuel efficiency. Its dual-fuel capability, allowing it to run on both petrol and CNG, will enhance its versatility across various terrains.

The expected starting price is under Rs. 90,000 (ex-showroom). It will feature a front disc brake and a rear drum brake with CBS technology for enhanced braking. The engine is expected to be a 125 cc air-cooled unit paired with a five-speed gearbox. The bike will have telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear for suspension. The chassis might be based on Bajaj’s current commuter models.

This new model might also appeal to those considering electric scooters, though its impact remains to be seen and Bajaj could introduce it in a phased manner across the country. It will be a radical departure compared to the ICE commuter offerings in terms of technology. Notably, Bajaj is planning to introduce more CNG-powered vehicles in the future, with significant investments.