Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Bike To Be Available In 77 Towns Before August 15

Bajaj Auto introduced the Freedom 125, the world’s first CNG motorcycle, a few weeks ago and the initial response has been nothing but overwhelming. Bajaj has received over 30,000 inquiries within the first week of the Freedom 125’s launch, prompting the company to accelerate its countrywide rollout plans. The motorcycle will be introduced in 77 towns before August 15.

Following the good initial response amongst buyers and numerous sales inquiries within weeks of its launch, Bajaj is rapidly expanding the rollout of the Freedom 125. Bajaj claims that the CNG motorcycle offers up to 50 per cent lower operating costs compared to traditional 125 cc motorcycles. It boasts safety features including an integrated CNG tank within a trellis frame, delivering over 200 km on just 2 kg of CNG.

Additionally, a 2-litre petrol tank extends the total range to 330 km. The Bajaj Freedom 125 comes with features such as telescopic front forks with 125 mm travel, a linked monoshock with 120 mm travel, a quilted single-piece seat, which is the longest in the segment, LED headlamp, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, black alloy wheels, etc.

The Bajaj Freedom 125 is sold in a total of three variants with a starting price of Rs. 95,000 and it goes up to Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The first unit of the motorcycle was delivered in Pune midway through this month. The bookings for the Freedom are open across India and is available in a total of seven colour schemes.

They are Caribbean Blue, Ebony Black/Grey, Pewter Black/Grey, Racing Red, Cyber White, Pewter/Yellow and Ebony Black/Red. The Chakan-based manufacturer also says the Freedom 125 offers 25 per cent more comfort than conventional 125 cc commuter motorcycles. Commenting on expanding the Bajaj Freedom 125’s reach, Sarang Kanade, President Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said,

“The launch of Freedom 125, the world’s first CNG motorcycle, has ignited an unprecedented interest across India. We’re humbled by this overwhelming response and are committed to making Freedom 125 accessible to as many Indians as possible. To celebrate our nation’s 77th Independence Day, we’re expanding availability to 77 towns. Bajaj Freedom 125 empowers individuals to shape their future with a safe, clean, and cost-effective transportation solution.”