Bajaj Files Trademark For Fluir & Fluor; Upcoming Electric Two-Wheelers?

Bajaj Auto had recently filed trademarks for the names ‘Fluir’ and ‘Fluor’, likely for its upcoming electric two-wheelers

Bajaj Auto has trademarked two new names – Fluir and Fluor – in India. While there is no official information available about what these could be, there are plenty of speculations floating around the internet; some of which suggest that these could be the names of the brand’s upcoming electric two-wheelers.

Fluir is a Spanish word that means ‘flow’, and interestingly, Fluor is a Latin word with the meaning ‘to flow’ (although it could also mean ‘something that is fluorescent’). While these names certainly seem like a great fit for electric two-wheelers, it should be noted that not all trademarks translate into production models.

With the push for electric vehicles in India in recent times, Bajaj, along with KTM and Husqvarna, is planning to expand its electric vehicle portfolio. Currently, the only EV sold by Bajaj in our market is the Chetak electric scooter, which enjoys decent popularity among buyers despite only being available in select cities across India.

Speculations about upcoming KTM and Husqvarna electric scooters have also been floating around the internet for quite a while. These upcoming e-scooters are expected to utilise the same platform as Bajaj Chetak EV, but will have distinct styling, expectedly sporty instead of retro-themed like the Bajaj electric scooter.

Also, the Husqvarna E-Pilen Concept was recently revealed to the world, and Bajaj might be planning to launch a rebadged version of its final production model in the Indian market. Although this is just speculation, the probability of this happening is not too low, so we’re hopeful. Lastly, there’s a possibility that these names are not for electric two-wheelers, but conventional petrol-powered motorcycles or scooters.

However, Bajaj already has enough petrol-powered models in its lineup at the moment, and we do not believe the manufacturer is planning to add more of those, at least not in the near future. We’ll have to wait a while for more details to leak, or for the manufacturer to release an official statement regarding this development to know more.

Image for representation only