Bajaj Feb 2021 Sales Analysis – Pulsar, Platina, CT100, Dominar, Avenger

Bajaj recorded 1,48,934 units in February 2021 with YoY growth of 1.4 per cent as Platina sat on top ahead of Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150

Bajaj Auto garnered a total of 1,48,934 units in February 2021 as against 1,46,876 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year volume growth of 1.4 per cent. The homegrown manufacturer recorded 10.44 per cent market share last month as against 11.34 per cent with a drop of 0.91 per cent in India.

The Platina entry-level commuter posted 46,264 units and ended up as the most sold two-wheeler in the brand’s domestic portfolio. It managed to rack in 33,799 units in February 2020, which led to a positive YoY sales increase of 37 per cent. The Pulsar 125 finished in the second position with 39,323 units as against 11,031 units in Feb 2020.

This led to a massive Year-on-Year sales jump of 256 per cent. The highly popular Pulsar 150 saw dispatches of 25,550 units last month as against 49,841 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a negative sales growth of 49 per cent. The combined sales of the Pulsar 180 and NS 200 stood at 11,643 units.

Bajaj Models (YoY) Feb 2021 Sales Feb 2020 Sales 1. Platina (37%) 46,264 33,799 2. Pulsar 125 (256%) 39,323 11,031 3. Pulsar 150 (-49%) 25,550 49,841 4. Pulsar 180 + 200 NS (46%) 11,643 7,980 5. CT100 (-65%) 9,462 27,242 6. Pulsar 220 (-28%) 4,938 6,817 7. Avenger 180 (6%) 2,813 2,659 8. Avenger 220 (120%) 1,003 455 9. Dominar 400 (226%) 969 297 10. Dominar 250 742 2 11. Chetak (50%) 150 100

When compared to the same period last year with 7,980 units, the duo saw a sales growth of 46 per cent. Another entry-level commuter motorcycle from Bajaj, the CT100, finished as the fifth most sold two-wheeler from the brand as 9,462 units were sold against 27,242 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY de-growth of 65 per cent.

The Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180 and Pulsar 220 are receiving new colour schemes in India and a few months ago it is worth noting that the NS 160, NS 200 and RS 200 gained new paint jobs. The Pulsar 220 posted a cumulative domestic tally of 4,938 units as against 6,817 units during the same period last year with a de-growth of 28 per cent.

Both the Avenger motorcycles recorded positive YoY growth in February 2021 as the smaller Avenger 180 posted 2,813 units as against 2,659 units twelve months ago with 6 per cent growth while the Avenger 220 ended up eighth with 1,003 units as against 455 units with 120 per cent volume increase.

The flagship Dominar 400 saw 969 units dispatches as against 297 units with 226 per cent growth as it finished ahead of Dominar 250 and Chetak EV.