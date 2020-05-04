Bajaj Exports 32,000+ Two-Wheelers In April 2020 From India

Bajaj Auto exported 32,009 units last month from India but the domestic tally stood at zero as the manufacturing units and retail networks remained non-operational

Last FY, the exports in the two-wheeler industry saw an appreciable increase of 7.3 per cent and Bajaj Auto contributed to more than 53 per cent of the total volumes with demand in Latin American and African markets. The Chakan-based manufacturer posted a total of 18,69,220 units in the period between April 2019 and March as against 16,95,553 units with a massive 10.2 per cent growth.

With the new financial year getting to be a rough start one could possibly imagine, the sales numbers in the two-wheeler and four-wheeler sectors for the month of April 2020 had been zero as the manufacturing facilities and retail sales networks are shutdown due to the obvious reasons we all know but the same cannot be said for exports.

Just as other two-wheeler brands, Bajaj Auto recorded zero domestic sales last month as against 2,05,875 units during the same period in 2019. However, it managed to ship just over 32,000 units in April 2020 as against 1,60,393 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a massive YoY negative growth of 80 per cent.

Combining the domestic and exports, we would get the same number as exports at 32,009 units as against 3,66,268 units in April 2019 with 91 per cent volume slump. With zero commercial vehicles sold in the domestic market, Bajaj did export 5,869 units last month as against 30,818 units with 81 per cent Year-on-Year decline.

Thus, on the commercial vehicle division, Bajaj Auto’s de-growth stood at 90 per cent on YoY basis. When we compare the domestic two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales in April 2020 against the same period last year, 37,878 units were recorded against 4,23,315 units with Year-on-Year volume drop of 91 per cent.

The situation is more saddening for the two-wheeler brands that do not export in large quantity from India. The worst month in the Indian automotive industry does not appear to make way for a recovery instantly, as low customer sentiments are expected to prevail when the social and economic conditions get back to how they used to be before attaining normality possible later this year.