Bajaj Urbanite could become a standalone electric scooter brand with niche status and the first product could revive the Chetak name

Bajaj Auto could introduce the Urbanite brand in the Indian market on October 16. It could act as a standalone electric firm having a niche of its own as Bajaj has scheduled a launch event with the tagline “we wrote history, now we will write the future”. Endorsed as Hamara Kal, it will be attended by Minister of Road, Transport and Highways as the chief guest.

He will be accompanied by Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI AAYOG as the guest of honour at New Delhi. The presence of top personalities alongside Rajiv Bajaj further fuel the speculations that the plans regarding a broad range of product offensive could be announced. Two years ago, Rajiv Bajaj, told that his company aims to do a Tesla in the two-wheeler industry.

It comes on the back of the dismal sales scenario existing across the board as manufacturers are consistently posting massive volume decline through 2019 and no signs of improvement have been seen yet. Bajaj has already been spied testing heavily camouflaged electric scooters and it instigated rumours that the Chetak name could be revived for the zero-emission range of scooters.

There are high chances that the scooter could carry a hybrid powertrain as well. A premium product along the lines of Ather 450 should not be ruled out either. The spy shots clearly showed the existence of retro design elements with curved body panels and the absence of an exhaust system and in more ways than one resemble the old classic Chetak.

Internet reports point the finger towards the zero-emission scooter will be called as e-Chetak. Bajaj will be trying to create a niche with the Urbanite brand and could be trying to embrace the first-mover advantage by being a mainstream manufacturer. The e-Chetak is expected to get an LED headlamp, LED tail lamp and probably Bluetooth connectivity as seen in the TVS Ntorq 125.

The pricing could be in the upwards of Rs. 1 lakh as it could eye the Ather 450 initially. We might get to know more about the electric (or hybrid) scooter in the days leading up to the launch.