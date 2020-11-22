Bajaj Dominar Records An All-Time High Sales In Oct 2020

The Bajaj Dominar range has recorded its highest ever monthly sales during this festive season, and the newish D 250 seems to be outselling its elder sibling so far in its first year

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is truly one of the best mass-market naked sports tourer available in the Indian market right now, and the two-wheeler manufacturer went on to make the Dominar range more accessible by introducing a more affordable 250 cc Dominar, which was launched in the country earlier this year.

It looks like the launch of the Dominar 250 has certainly helped Bajaj attract more buyers, since the automaker managed to sell 3,568 units of the Dominar in the month of October 2020 alone. As a matter of fact, this is the highest number that the Dominar has ever achieved in a single month.

A total of 1,818 units of Dominar 400 were sold in October, which is the highest monthly sales the motorcycle has achieved this year. On the other hand, the rest 1,750 units belong to the Dominar 250, which also achieved its best-ever sales last month. Overall, the Dominar 250 has outperformed its elder sibling in terms of sales each and every month since its launch.

Talking about the bikes, the Dominar 400 draws power from a 373.3 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 40 PS of maximum power at 8,800 rpm, along with 35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, and the bike gets a slipper clutch as well.

On the other hand, the Dominar 250 makes use of a 248.77 liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that puts out 27 PS of power at 8,500 rpm, as well as 23.5 Nm of torque which is delivered at 6,500 rpm. Just like its bigger sibling, the Dominar 250 is also offered with a 6-speed transmission, and a slipper clutch as well.

The suspension duties on both the motorcycles are handled by upside-down front forks with 135 mm travel, while the rear setup consists of a multi-step adjustable monoshock. As of now, the Dominar 250 retails at a starting price of Rs 1,65,715, while the bigger Dominar 400 has been priced at Rs 1.98 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).