Bajaj Dominar Price Up By Rs 10,000, Rs. 7,200 Worth Discount Announced

Despite a rather substantial price increment, the Bajaj Dominar stays the most well-rounded models among its rivals, including KTM 250 Duke, Suzuki Gixxer 250 & Yamaha FZ25

Bajaj Dominar, the flagship motorcycle in the homegrown company’s arsenal, can be easily heralded as the the motorcycle of choice for all those who want the maximum performance for their buck. True to BAL’s nature, the Dominar has been regular with receiving updates and has even seen numerous price revisions.

In the latest development, the Bajaj Dominar has seen a rather steep increment of Rs 10,000 in its price tag. The most expensive motorcycle to wear the Bajaj badge now retails at Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom). To put things in perspective, the 2019 model of the Dominar went on sale in April this year at Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

The first price increment for the Bajaj Dominar was of Rs 6,000, which happened soon after the introductory price tag of Rs 1.74 lakh expired. However, the latest price increment definitely comes as a surprise. The increase in the cost could be a result of company’s plans to reduce the losses it has been suffering during the ongoing period of sales slowdown in the auto sector.

That said, in spite of a price rise of Rs 10,000, the Bajaj Dominar continues to be the most well-rounded offering in its segment. We can safely claim this as the Dominar offers the most powerful engine and the most number of features in its category.

Looking at the rivals of the Bajaj Dominar, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 retails at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.60 lakh but falls short of the BAL flagship both in terms of power and equipment on offer. The same can be said for the Honda CBR250R (Rs 1.95 lakh, ex-showroom) and KTM 250 Duke (Rs 1.97 lakh, ex-showroom).

What further tilts the scale in the favour of the Bajaj Dominar is that it is currently available with a discount of Rs 7,200, which means the net price increase is only about Rs 3.800. The flagship Bajaj offering is currently available with a cash discount of Rs 6,000 and five free maintenance services worth Rs 1,200.