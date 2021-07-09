Bajaj Dominar 400 Touring Edition Spied At Chakan Plant; Launch Soon?

Bajaj Dominar 400 Touring Edition gets a taller black-painted windscreen and knuckle guards; no mechanical changes are likely

Bajaj Auto has been selling the Dominar 400 since December 2016 and it came about boldly targetting the entry-level 350 cc Royal Enfield motorcycles. Back in 2019, the UG was introduced with substantial upgrades such as USD front forks, better brakes, a new side stand, dual exhaust and more importantly increased power.

The homegrown manufacturer expanded the Dominar’s range with the debut of the Dominar 250 in March 2020 and recently the prices of both the motorcycles were revised. In response to the drop in prices of its main rival Yamaha FZ25, the Dominar 250’s prices have gone down by Rs. 16,800. It now costs around Rs. 1.54 lakh while the FZ25 and FZS25 are priced at Rs. 1.34 lakh and Rs. 1.40 lakh respectively (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, Bajaj has increased the price of the Dominar 400 by close to Rs. 9,000 and it now costs Rs. 2.11 lakh (ex-showroom). Ever since the 390 Adventure entered the Indian market, the speculations surrounding an adv from Bajaj have existed. However, Bajaj might have other ideas judging from the recent set of spy images surfaced on the internet.

Bajaj could expand the Dominar 400’s by giving it a new Touring Edition with the inclusion of accessories. Claimed to have been spotted at Bajaj Auto’s manufacturing plant in Chakan near Pune, the spy shots of the accessorised D400 show the presence of a taller black-painted windscreen and knuckle guards done up in body colour.

The knuckle guards also have a black tinted element at the top giving a dual-tone appearance. It will have to be waited and seen whether Bajaj would offer them as factory-fitted accessories through a special edition or simply make them available for any customer so that the Dominar 400, as well as the Dominar 250, could be benefitted.

The touring-spec Bajaj Dominar 400 does not appear to have any other changes onboard. With no mechanical changes, the Bajaj Dominar 400 will continue to be powered by the 373 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing around 39.5 PS maximum power and 35 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed transmission with slipper and assist clutch as standard.