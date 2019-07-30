Bajaj Dominar 400 Sales up by 60% In June 2019, Thanks To New Model Launch

Bajaj Auto updated the Dominar 400 in April 2019 with styling tweaks that resulted in a sharp increase in sales, with June month being the best

Bajaj Dominar 400 is witnessing an upward sales trend for the past few months thanks to the recently launched new Dominar with added features, design changes and new colour options. The changes were made to the Dominar to revive the sales of the sports cruiser that witnessed a dip in market share before the new model arrived.

The new Bajaj Dominar 400 clocked 2,044 unit sales in June 2019, a good 60 percent increase in sales as compared to same period last year when only 1,277 units of flagship bike was sold by Bajaj.

This completes the best ever quarter for Bajaj for the Dominar sales overall. Interestingly, the new Dominar was launched in April 2019, and so the quarter spanning April 19-June 19 has been the best. In April 2019, 1,346 unit of Dominar 400 were sold and in May 2019, 1,888 units of Bajaj Dominar were sold registering a growth of 59 percent as against May 2018 sales.

Bajaj earlier projected to sell 10,000 units of Dominar monthly initially, but the current sales figures are nowhere close to it. The new Dominar 400 was given a couple of new colour options including aurora green and black dual-colour scheme and Vine Black colour which buyers can choose from. The Dominar also gets redesigned digital cluster to show the gear position, trip information and time.

The new Bajaj Dominar 400 gets a retuned liquid-cooled 373.33 DOHC engine which produces 40bhp with 35Nm of peak torque. The engine is said to more refined and is mated to a 6-speed transmission which has slipper clutch which prevents rear wheel lockup in case of engine seizure or failed transmission. It gets Dual-channel ABS as standard.

The cruiser gets Upside-Down forks which offers great handling, telescopic suspension at the rear, revised digital cluster and dual-barrel exhaust system. Bajaj Dominar continues to compete against the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350, KTM Duke 390, Jawa 300 and BMW G 310 R.