Bajaj Dominar 400 Glossy Red Colour to be Launched in India Soon

Bajaj already sells glossy-red colour-painted Bajaj Dominar 400 in export markets, and is set to bring the same colour to India soon as well

The Bajaj Dominar is arguably one of the best motorcycles made the Indian automaker and that’s because the Dominar 400 offers great value for money even when compared to some of the bigger, more expensive motorcycles. And now, if the buzz online is to be believed, Bajaj is getting to ready bring in a third colour option in the form of a Glossy Red paint finish to India. Currently, the Bajaj Dominar is only available in Aurora Green and Vine Black colour options.

The Glossy Red finished Dominar is already sold by the company in their export markets and recently, in Mexico dealership, a Matte Red colour version was spotted as well but there is no official confirmation on if and when that option will be launched in India.

Recently, Bajaj gave the motorcycle a mid-life update in the form of more power from the 373.3cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine as it now makes 5 PS more than before, taking the total power output to 40 PS which is delivered at 8650 rpm. As for the torque, that stands at 35 Nm at 7000 rpm.

As for other updates, the 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 also gets revised internals for the headlamp and taillight unit meant to give it better performance. The layout for the instrument console has been tweaked as well in order to make it easier to read for the rider.

Hardware changes include upside-down front forks, an updated twin-barrel exhaust design and radially mounted front brake caliper. Rounding up the list of updates for the latest Dominar is a forged steel side stand, updated rear view mirror designs with new cast aluminium stalks, bungee straps under the pillion seats and a new tank pad decal.

The launch of the new colour option for the Bajaj Dominar could coincide with the upcoming festive season and should help the company get a boost in the sales for this particular model.