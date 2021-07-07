Bajaj Dominar 250 Sees Huge Price Drop In India – All Details

Bajaj has silently increased the prices of its flagship motorcycle – Dominar 400 while reducing the prices of the more affordable Dominar 250

Bajaj Auto has announced a price hike for its flagship product – Dominar 400, of Rs. 8,555. While this might have broken the hearts of a lot of Dominar fans, the manufacturer has reduced the prices of Dominar 250 by Rs. 16,800. The new prices for the Dominar 250 are Rs. 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom), while its elder sibling, the Dominar 400 is now priced at Rs. 2.11 lakh (ex-showroom). With this revision in the Dominar range’s price, these models are now set further apart with a substantial price difference.

With the price update, the Pune-based brand has not made any changes to the motorcycles. The Dominar 250 and Dominar 400 are based on a perimeter frame. However, apart from the chassis, these siblings use different cycle parts.

The bigger & more powerful Dominar 400 uses a cast aluminium swingarm, whereas the smaller Dominar 250 uses a box-section type unit. Moreover, the Dominar 400 uses 43 mm upside-down forks, while the Dominar 250 uses 37 mm upside-down forks.

For the braking duties, the Dominar 400 uses a bigger 320 mm disc on the front, while the smaller 250 cc iteration uses a 300 mm disc at the front. The rear brake rotors on both of these motorcycles measure the same at 230 mm. Also, these motorcycles get 17-inch rims at both ends. Talking of the tyre size, the Dominar 300 uses 110-section rubber on the front and a 150-section tyre at the rear. The smaller Dominar 250, on the other hand, comes shod with 100-section and 130-section tyres at the front and rear, respectively.

Powering the Dominar 400 is a 373.3 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor that produces a peak power output of 40 PS and max torque of 35 Nm. With triple spark plug technology, it uses electric fuel injection system.

The Dominar 250, however, uses a 248.77 cc single-cylinder engine with twin spark plugs and electronic fuel injection. The power output and torque output for the smaller Dominar is rated at 27 PS and 23.5 Nm, respectively. Both the motorcycles get a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. While the Dominar 250 can be had in either Charcoal Black or Canyon Red colour options, the colour pallet for the bigger Dominar includes Aurora Green and Vine Black paint schemes.