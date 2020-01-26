Bajaj Dominar 250 Launching Soon In India Soon, Hints Rajeev Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto confirmed in an interview that an entry-level small-capacity version of the Dominar will be introduced soon

A test mule of what could have possibly been the small-capacity Bajaj Dominar, was spotted testing earlier this month. Now, in an interview, Mr Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto confirmed that the Dominar will be plonked with a smaller capacity engine, “as part of the exercise to make it accessible to interested buyers”.

As of now, the Dominar comes equipped with a sole 373.3 cc single-cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor which puts out 40 PS of maximum power at 8,650 rpm, and 35 Nm peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Bajaj retails the Dominar 400 at a starting price of Rs 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it inaccessible to the masses. Hence, Bajaj will likely be introducing an entry-level version of the Dominar with a smaller engine, just like the Indian manufacturer does with the Pulsar range.

Mr Bajaj confirmed that the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitipilen 250 are on the verge of being launched in the Indian market, and that something similar will be done to the Dominar, hinting that the entry-level variant of the bike will be powered by the same 248.8 cc engine as the upcoming Husqvarna twins.

The same 248.8 cc engine is also offered with the KTM 250 Duke, which is set to be upgraded with BS6-compliance soon. The liquid-cooled fuel-injected single-cylinder engine makes 30 PS of power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm peak torque at 7,500 rpm.

However, the said engine will likely be offered in a detuned state on the upcoming Bajaj Dominar 250. In terms of styling, we expect the entry-level Dominar to carry over most of its design from its bigger sibling. However, changes like smaller tyres and smaller discs are inevitable.

Upon launch around mid-2020, the small-capacity Dominar will put up against the Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer, as well as the KTM Duke 250. With the small-capacity Dominar, Bajaj will be hoping to rake in high sales numbers, since it will be more affordable than the bike it will be based on.