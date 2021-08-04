Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets Three New Colour Schemes In India

Bajaj Dominar 250 is already sold with Canyon Red and Charcoal Black paint schemes and the three new colours come with white-painted alloy wheels

Bajaj Auto has introduced three new colours schemes for the Dominar 250 in the domestic market namely Sparkling Black & Matt Silver, Racing Red & Matt Silver, and Citrus Rush & Matt Silver. The new shades join the already available Canyon Red and Charcoal Black paint options. All three colours bring in white coloured alloy wheels in a similar fashion to the Pulsar NS 160, NS 200 and RS 200.

The design of the alloy wheels remains identical to the existing finish in the quarter-litre motorcycle and it has received mix reaction amongst young enthusiasts and the recently launched NS 125 did not have all-white wheels. In the D250, the matt silver finish can be found in all three colours and it acts as the base colour whereas the contrast accents are subjected to the shades chosen.

The front part of the fender, alloy wheel surrounds, engine guard, fuel tank and extensions, side panels, front cowl area, etc are done up in red, black or fluorescent green colour. The announcement of the new Bajaj Dominar 250 colour options can be expected soon and we do not know the price differences they will have over the existing duo.

But do not expect any major increase. In line with the competition, the Bajaj Dominar 250 recently had its prices dropped close to Rs. 17,000. The ex-showroom price was reduced from around Rs. 1.71 lakh to Rs. 1.54 lakh and thus making it a highly attractive proposition in the 250 cc space. Its main rival, Yamaha FZ25, had its prices slashed close to Rs. 19,000 a couple of months ago as well.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 derives power a 248.77 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected DOHC engine and is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 27 PS and 23.5 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission and it gets a slipper clutch as standard.

The D250 features stubby dual exhaust outlets, LED headlamp, LED tail lamp and LED turn indicators, dual-channel ABS system with 300 mm front disc brake and 230 mm rear, 17-inch tubeless wheels, touring-friendly handlebar setup, an all-digital instrument cluster, upside-down front forks, monoshock rear suspension, etc.