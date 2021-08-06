Bajaj Dominar 250 Dual-Tone Edition Launched – 3 New Colour Options 

Apart from the additional paint options, nothing else has changed on Bajaj Dominar 250, including the mechanicals, equipment, and even the price tag

Bajaj Auto has introduced three new colour options for the Dominar 250 in the Indian market – Racing Red/Matt Silver, Citrus Rush/Matt Silver, and Sparkling Black/Matt Silver. The new paint schemes have been launched at no additional cost; the price of Bajaj Dominar 250 continues to be Rs. 1,54,176 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Apart from the colours, the dual-tone variants sport no changes over the existing Dominar 250. It continues to offer a bulbous LED headlamp, USD front forks, a muscular fuel tank, monoshock rear suspension, and a stubby twin-barrel exhaust. Said exhaust is tuned to generate a throaty sound, which suits the sporty nature of the motorcycle.

The instrument cluster is still a fully digital LCD unit, and the tank display gets telltale lights. The bike gets 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, with 100/80 tyre at the front and a 130/70 tyre at the rear (both tubeless). The braking system consists of a 300mm disc on the front wheel and a 230mm disc at the rear, with the safety net of dual-channel ABS available as standard.

Narayan Sundararaman – Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Limited – had this to say on the occasion, “We are proud to build the Sports Touring segment in India with a motorcycle that is ‘Born To Sprint and Built To Tour’. We have recently achieved the historic milestone of 1,00,000 Dominars touring across the world, which reaffirms our mission of redefining long-distance touring.”

“We realize that biking for youngsters can be so much more than just street fun if the bike comes with the right dose of performance, sharp & purposive design, and a superior riding experience. We believe that this Dual Tone Edition will attract young, dynamic and experience-seeking enthusiasts,” he continued.

The Dominar 250 continues to be powered by the same 248.8cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine as before. This single-cylinder powerplant is good for a peak power of 27 PS and a maximum torque of 23.5 Nm, and comes mated to a slick-shifting 6-speed transmission with a slip & assist clutch available as standard.