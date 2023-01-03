Bajaj Dominar 200 & Dominar 160 Revealed With USD Forks

Bajaj Dominar 200 and the Dominar 160 are placed below the Dominar 400 in Brazil and are rebadged versions of the Pulsar NS200 and NS160 respectively

The Bajaj Dominar is one of the most popular bikes in the brand’s line-up and is offered with a long list of features, a powerful powertrain, and a strong road presence. The brand recently launched the Dominar 200 and the Dominar 160 in Brazil.

Both the bikes are rebadged versions of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and the NS160 that are on sale in the Indian market and are positioned above the Dominar 400 which is already on sale in Brazil. To start with, both bikes are similar to the Indian-spec models of the Bajaj NS200 and the NS160.

For those wondering, the new Bajaj Dominar 200 gets a 199 cc single cylinder engine that churns out a peak power output of 23.5 bhp and 18.3 Nm of maximum torque while the Bajaj Dominar 160 on the other hand gets a 160 cc single cylinder engine that delivers peak power and torque output of 15.5 bhp and 14.6 Nm respectively.

Both these engines are offered with a five-speed manual gearbox and offer strong refinement and performance. It is however worth noting the fact that unlike the Pulsa NS200 and the Pulsar NS160 in the Indian market, the new Dominar 200 and the Dominar 160 ride on upside-down forks at the front while no major changes have been made to the rear suspension setup.

The India-spec iterations are offered with conventional telescopic suspension forks. Apart from this, the bikes continue to be offered with a similar package and boast features like LED DRLs, a semi-digital instrument console, dual-disc braking setup with ABS as standard, electric start, and more.

On the design front, the Dominar 200 and the Dominar 160 get a sharp and muscular design that is dominated by elegant colour schemes. The bikes also get a split-seat setup with prominent cuts and creases on the body panels. The bike rides on five-spoke alloy wheels and boasts a strong road presence.