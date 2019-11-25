Bajaj Discontinues Pulsar 125 Drum Version In India

Bajaj has removed the Pulsar 125 drum variant from its official website, hinting at possible discontinuation of the said variant

Bajaj Auto launched the entry-level 125 cc version of the Pulsar with two variants – drum and disc, just about a few months ago, and now due to low demand, it seems like the two-wheeler manufacturer has silently discontinued the former variant.

Launched in August this year at an ex-showroom price of Rs 64,000, Bajaj has taken off the drum variant of the Pulsar 125 off its website, which now makes the disc version of the Pulsar 125 the most affordable offering in the Pulsar moniker, at a starting price of Rs 66,618 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The marginal price difference in both the variants made buyers opt for the disc variant of the bike.

Apart from this, it also seems like Bajaj has discontinued the Solar Red and Platinum Silver paint schemes for the Pulsar 125, which now can only be had with a Neon Blue colour option.

The Pulsar 125 is powered by a 124.4 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that puts out 12 PS of max power at 8,500 rpm, along with a max torque of 11 Nm at 6,500 rpm, and comes paired with a 5-speed transmission. The engine is the only component that sets the 125 cc variant apart from the bigger Pulsar 150 cc Neon.

Bajaj has also earlier confirmed that it will be retaining the Pulsar 125 post the BS6 deadline while still using a carburettor, hence saving on the cost of equipping it with a fuel-injection system. The 125 cc engine also means that the bike does not need to have an ABS system installed, and makes do with a combined braking system (CBS), further keeping the cost of the most affordable bike in the Pulsar lineup in check.

To top it off, the 150 cc Pulsar will further be facing a price hike, given the fact that it will need to be updated with a BS6-compliant fuel-injected engine. As of now, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon rivals against the likes of Hero Glamour 125, Honda CB Shine SP in the Indian market.