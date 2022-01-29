Bajaj Dec 2021 Sales Analysis – Pulsar, Platina, CT100, Dominar, Chetak

Bajaj Platina was the most sold two-wheeler within the brand’s domestic range in the month of December 2021 with 44,800 units

In the month of December 2021, Bajaj Auto garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 1,27,593 units as against 1,28,642 units during the same period the previous year with a YoY sales decline of 0.8 per cent. The Chakan-based brand finished in the fourth position in the overall two-wheeler manufacturers’ sales table last month.

The Platina was the most sold model with a total of 44,800 units as against 30,740 units in December 2020 with YoY volume growth of 46 per cent. The Pulsar 125 posted 27,900 units last month as against 42,686 units during the same period in 2020 with a massive YoY sales drop of 35 per cent as it finished ahead of its bigger Pulsar 150 sibling.

The Pulsar 150 registered a total of 27,169 units as against 19,958 units with a YoY growth of 36 per cent while the CT100 entry-level commuter motorcycle recorded 8,288 unit sales as against 13,835 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales se-growth of 40 per cent. The combined sales of Pulsar 180 and NS 200 stood at 7,276 units.

Bajaj Models (YoY) December 2021 Sales December 2020 Sales 1. Bajaj Platina (46%) 44,800 30,740 2. Bajaj Pulsar 125 (-35%) 27,900 42,686 3. Bajaj Pulsar 150 (36%) 27,169 19,958 4. Bajaj CT100 (-40%) 8,288 13,835 5. Bajaj Pulsar 180 & 200 NS (-12%) 7,276 8,279 6. Bajaj Pulsar 220/250 (-42%) 2,621 4,498 7. Bajaj Avenger 180 (47%) 1,963 1,333 8. Bajaj Dominar 250 (506%) 2,207 364 9. Bajaj Chetak (24167%) 728 3 10. Bajaj Dominar 400 (43%) 588 411 11. Bajaj Avenger 220 (-36%) 414 643

This when compared to the same period in 2020 with 8,279 units, a YoY decline of 12 per cent was noted. Likewise, the combined sales of Pulsar 220 and 250 were at 2,621 units as against 4,498 units with a YoY decline of 42 per cent. The Avenger 180 cruiser posted 1,963 units against 1,333 units with a YoY positive sales growth of 47 per cent.

The Dominar 250 ended up eighth with a total of 2,207 units as against 364 units in December 2020 with a YoY growth of 506 per cent. The Chetak electric scooter has been recording impressive monthly tallies in recent times due to its expansion across the country. It registered a total of 728 units as against just 3 units in December 2020.

The Bajaj Dominar 400 ended up in the tenth position with 588 units as against 411 units in December 2020 with a YoY growth of 43 per cent while the Avenger 220 rounded out the table with a decline of 36 per cent.