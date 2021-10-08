Bajaj Could Launch NS 250 & 250 F Together Next Month In India

Bajaj Pulsar NS 250 and 250 F will be introduced next month in India based on a new architecture; both could be powered by a new 250 cc engine

Bajaj Auto has been testing the upcoming range of quarter-litre motorcycles for many months now and in an interview, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, confirmed that the highest displacing Pulsar yet would be introduced in the month of November 2021. With the motorcycles becoming more expensive and in some cases premium than ever before, manufacturers are sensing the opportunity to usher in new products to strengthen their stance.

The 250 cc segment has seen plenty of action in recent times and Bajaj Auto will be at the forefront of the action into the near future. The Chakan-based brand currently sells the Dominar 250, KTM Duke 250, KTM 250 Adventure, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 in the quarter-litre space as it has the largest portfolio compared to other mainstream companies.

However, the Pulsar series has the NS 200 and RS 200 sit at the top of the range and the scenario will likely change for good. The new Pulsar platform will be made available in a naked streetfighter that could be called the NS 250 and the other motorcycle could be named the 250 F as it could replace or be positioned above the existing 220 F.

But the official monikers they will carry are not known yet. The upcoming Pulsar architecture will be expanded to lower segments as well until the entry-level Pulsar 125 and only in April 2021, the Pulsar NS 125 was introduced. Compared to the NS 200 and 220 F, the supposed NS 250 and 250 F appear to have bigger proportions with a brand new design.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 250 gains an LED projector headlight with a pair of sharp LED Daytime Running Lights, sleek body panels, sporty fuel tank shrouds, new alloy wheels, redesigned rear end, stubby exhaust system, etc can be clearly seen. The Bajaj Pulsar 250 F, on the other hand, has a taller riding posture but its semi-faired design resembling the 220 F is evident.

Reports indicate that a fully-faired Bajaj Pulsar RS 250 may also arrive in the near future. As for the performance, an all-new 250 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine could be utilised and it could be tuned to offer greater touring characteristics.