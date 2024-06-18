Bajaj CNG Bike Teased Officially, To Launch On July 5 In India

The world’s first CNG bike made by Bajaj is expected to be priced around Rs. 85,000 (ex-showroom) and it will boast a bi-fuel system

Bajaj Auto was supposed to launch the world’s first CNG motorcycle this month but reports emerged that it was postponed to mid-July. Shunning speculations, Bajaj has officially revealed that the CNG-powered motorcycle will be unveiled on July 5 at Utsah, Pune by the brand’s Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj in the presence of Road Transport & Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari.

The debut announcement was accompanied by a teaser which indicates most of the details we have already known so far. It will feature a long single-piece seat, tubular grab rail, an upright handlebar, knuckle guards, circular LED headlamp, sharp-looking mirrors, minimalistic side body panels, utility hooks, telescopic front forks, etc.

It will also come with a sump guard, a short windscreen, a side-mounted exhaust system, black finished alloy wheels, mid-placed footpegs, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and more importantly, halogen turn indicators, a CNG tank mounted below the regular petrol tank enabling a bi-fuel system with a likely provision to switch between fuels on the go.

The Bajaj CNG motorcycle is expected to reduce running costs by half compared to conventional commuter offerings and thus it may appeal to a wide range of customers looking for a fuel-efficient option in the volume space. Its dual-fuel capability, using both petrol and CNG, will increase its adaptability across different terrains.

The expected starting price is around Rs. 85,000 (ex-showroom) and it will be equipped with a front disc brake and a rear drum brake for braking duties. Its powertrain is expected to be a 110 to 125 cc air-cooled engine, mated to a five-speed transmission. The rear suspension will utilise a monoshock setup.

The chassis could be adapted from Bajaj’s existing lineup of commuter motorcycles. This new model may also appeal to those considering an electric scooter as well. It is worth noting that Bajaj plans to introduce more CNG-powered vehicles in the coming years, heavily investing in this technology front and it will be interesting to see how the market responds as it opens up whole new possibilities.