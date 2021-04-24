Bajaj Chetak Vs Ather 450X – Specifications Comparison

While the Ather 450X has been launched in a host of cities across India, the Bajaj Chetak is still available in two cities in the country

Not just four-wheelers, but two-wheelers across the globe are shifting from internal combustion engines to battery packs and electric motors. That said, a range of fully electric two-wheelers are now available in the Indian market, and many more are expected to join the list soon. However, there are only a few mainstream electric scooters from big manufacturers.

The Bajaj Chetak and the Ather 450X are two renowned names in the electric two-wheeler market, and are two very desirable electric scooters. Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the two scooters to help you find out which one offers more value for your money –

Design

The Ather 450X features a minimalistic and future-ready design, yet looks sleek and sporty at the same time. The main headlamp unit is placed on the front apron of the scooter, and it also gets black alloy wheels, a stylish looking rear grab rail and a smartly designed side stand that neatly tucks into the body of the electric scooter. The Ather 450X is available in three different colours, namely Space Grey, Mint Green and White.

Bajaj has given Chetak Electric an overall retro design. The curvy bodywork and stylish multi-spoke alloy wheels give the scooter a subtle yet attractive appeal. The Chetak is available in a total of six colours, i.e. Citrus Rush, Cyber white, Brooklyn Black, Silver, Red and Blue.

Powertrain & Range

The electric motor on the Ather 450X puts out 6 kW of max power and 26 Nm of peak torque, and helps it sprint from 0 to 44 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. The scooter has a certified range of 116 km. However, according to Ather’s TrueRange, the Ather 450X will provide a real-world range of around 85 km in Eco mode, 70 km in Ride mode and 60 km in Sports mode.

The Chetak Electric comes packed with a 3.8 kW/4.1 kW (continuous/peak power) electric motor, which is paired to a lithium-ion battery pack that delivers a range of 95 km in Eco mode, and 85 km in Sport mode (Under IDC as per AIS 040). However, the real-world range might be lesser.

Charging Time

Ather 450X has the capability to be charged at the rate of 1.45 km range per minute. The 2.9 kWh battery pack, which can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 3 hour 35 min with the help of the Ather Dot.

On the other hand, Bajaj claims that the Chetak can be charged up to 25 per cent with a 15 amp socket charger in an hour, whereas 3.5 hours of charging will give you 80 per cent charge. The vehicle can be fully charged in five hours.

Features

The Bajaj Chetak gets full-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster and a feather touch switchgear. On the safety front, the electric scooter gets a disc brake up front, along with a drum brake at the rear with CBS.

The Ather 450X comes equipped with an IP65 rated 7-inch Android-powered LCD touchscreen display with Bluetooth connectivity that shows everything from navigation to incoming calls to nearest charging points. It also gets a 22-litre under-seat storage, reverse assist, side sand sensors, Incognito mode, guide-me-home headlights, front and rear disc brakes and four ride modes, namely Eco, Ride, Sports and Warp.

Price

The Ather 450X is currently priced at Rs 1,59,000, while you can get the Ather 450 Plus for Rs 1,39,990 (both prices, ex-showroom) in Bengaluru. These prices include FAME II incentives, Ather Dot/Portable charger & performance upgrade.

On the other hand, the Bajaj Chetak’s price was recently hiked, and it now costs Rs 1,42,620 for the Urbane trim and Rs 1,44,000 (both prices, ex-showroom) for the Premium variant. It should be noted that the prices do not include the FAME II subsidy. Once taken into consideration, expect the prices to go down by about Rs 25,000.

Availability

Ather has confirmed the availability of its products in 11 cities so far – Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Coimbatore. The EV maker has also announced the timeline to start deliveries in these cities. On the other hand, the Bajaj Chetak Electric is only available in Pune and Bengaluru so far.

Comparison Verdict

While Ather continues to work on growing its network across the country and lead the two-wheeler EV movement, Bajaj seems to be playing it safe with the Chetak for now, since the trend of electric scooters is still in its early stages.

Nonetheless, the Bajaj Chetak has been designed to look as similar to an ICE scooter as possible, while the Ather has left no stone unturned to make its scooter look futuristic and feature-packed. However, all of that comes at a price, and the Bajaj Chetak currently undercuts the Ather 450X by about Rs 40,000.