Bajaj Chetak Records Highest-Ever Sales In July 2021, Beats TVS iQube

Last month (July 2021), Bajaj Chetak achieved a sales figure of 730 units, thus beating TVS iQube, of which 530 units were dispatched

In July 2021, Bajaj Auto managed to dispatch 730 units of its electric scooter, the Chetak. This is the highest sales figure achieved by the e-scooter yet. Compared to the same month last year (July 2020), when only 31 units were sold, this is an enormous Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth of 2,254.84 per cent.

In June 2021, a total of 452 units of the Chetak were sold, which translates to a Month-on-Month (MoM) sales growth of 61.50 per cent for last month. Also, Bajaj’s electric scooter managed to outsell TVS iQube, one of its closest competitors, by a significant margin. For comparison, TVS dispatched 540 units of its electric scooter in July 2021.

The iQube sold just 23 units back in July 2020, while in June 2021, its sales figure stood at 639 units. Thus, the scooter registered a YoY sales growth of 2,247.83 per cent and an MoM sales decline of 15.49 per cent. It should be noted that Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube are the only electric scooters in the Indian market from mainstream two-wheeler manufacturers.

Bajaj Chetak is currently available in six cities across India – Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore. The manufacturer is planning to expand the sales network of the electric scooter to at least 22 cities across the country by next year. There are two variants of the Chetak on offer – Urbane and Premium – priced at Rs. 1.42 lakh and Rs. 1.44 lakh, respectively.

As for TVS iQube, it is on sale in just six cities in India – Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, and Coimbatore. The e-scooter is slated to go on sale in a few more cities in the near future, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. It is available in a single variant, priced at Rs. 1.15 lakh.

The demand for electric scooters is expected to grow significantly in the Indian market. New brands like Ola Electric and Simple Energy recently entered this segment, and more are expected to follow soon. However, due to the global semi-conductor shortage, we expect there to be major challenges in the production and delivery of e-scooters for a while.

All prices mentioned are on-road, Pune