Bajaj Chetak Price Hiked Again In India; Now Costs Rs. 1.42 Lakh

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is offered in two variants and it has a claimed range of 95 km on the Eco mode and 85 km on the Sport mode

Bajaj Auto got back to the scooter business with the revival of the Chetak nameplate just over a year ago. We were the first to reveal that the electric scooter’s bookings would reopen in India on April 13 and as suspected, it has come with a price hike. Upon its debut, the Chetak carried a starting price of Rs. 1 lakh for the entry-level Urbane variant and it went up to Rs. 1.15 lakh for the Premium trim (ex-showroom).

It saw the first price hike in March 2021 as the prices rose to Rs. 1.15 lakh and Rs. 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The homegrown manufacturer has upped the prices of the Chetak Electric substantially again as it now has a starting price of Rs. 1,42,620 (ex-showroom, Pune and Bengaluru) – increase of over Rs. 27,000 compared to the old prices.

The Bajaj Chetak competes against TVS iQube and Ather 450X and in comparison the latter costs around Rs. 1.28 lakh, which goes up to Rs. 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-of-the-line variant. The iQube was introduced in New Delhi back in February 2021 and following the FAME II and state subsidy, it is priced at Rs. 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom). Elsewhere like in Chennai, it costs around Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Back to the Bajaj Chetak, the Premium trim comes with added metallic colour schemes, as well as the tan seat, front disc brakes and metallic coloured wheels while the Urbane misses out on metallic paints and is equipped with a drum brake up front. The Chetak does have a retro appeal with the presence of a horseshoe-shaped LED headlamp unit, single-piece grab rail, clean side profile, LED tail lamps and indicators, etc.

It uses a 4.1 kW electric motor, coupled with an automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheel, producing 16 Nm of torque and the IP67-certified battery pack enables a claimed riding range of 95 km on the Eco mode and 85 km on the Sport in real-world conditions.

To make the offering more attractive, Bajaj offers the Chetak with three-year/50,000 km warranty for the Li-ion battery and it can be charged up to 100 per cent in around 5 hours while zero to 25 per cent takes just 60 minutes.