Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition Launched At Rs. 1.52 Lakh

Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition gets an all-new coloured LCD instrument console and more premium finishes; available in three colours

Bajaj Auto has today announced the launch of the 2023 Chetak Premium Edition in India for a price of Rs. 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). It has been made available in a total of three colours namely Matte Caribbean Blue, Satin Black and Matte Coarse Grey. A two-tone seat, rearview mirrors finished in body colour and an all-new coloured LCD instrument console.

The Chakan-based manufacturer gets interesting finishes including satin black touches on the grab rail and pillion footrest. You could also see the charcoal black finish on the headlamp and turn indicator surrounds. Other highlights are multi-spoke black alloy wheels with white rim stickers, a black single-piece seat and styling cues derived from old Chetak.

The brand has been expanding the reach of the Chetak rapidly across the country and resultantly, its sales numbers have grown consistently. In addition, the total monthly production is topped at 10,000 units. The customer deliveries of the 2023 Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition will commence as early as next month and its bookings have commenced at authorised dealerships.

By the end of this month, Bajaj plans to expand the footprint of the Chetak to 85 cities and the presence of the experience centres will further grow. A couple of weeks ago, Bajaj was confirmed to increase the claimed driving range of the Chetak by 20 per cent to 108 km. It competes against Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and TVS iQube S.

The regular Bajaj Chetak is priced at Rs. 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and the Premium Edition is Rs. 30,000 costlier. A few days ago, Yulu introduced the Miracle GR and the DeX GR in India focussed on city commuting and last mile transportation respectively. They are rolled out of Bajaj’s production facility and the brand has a stake in the startup firm.

With growing competition, mainstream two-wheelers such as Bajaj are expected to launch new electric two-wheelers as part of the transition towards e-mobility. The impact of EVs in the two-wheeler space can already be seen compared to the four-wheelers.