Bajaj Chetak EV Expected Price Around Rs. 1.25 Lakh, To Launch In Pune First

Bajaj Chetak Electric will have its prices announced next month and it marks the brand’s entry into the e-scooter space

Despite open statements about not wanting to be a scooter manufacturer in the past, Bajaj Auto has brought back the Chetak nameplate as it wants to explore into the yet untapped electrification space with huge potential. The all-electric Chetak will reach showrooms next month and the deliveries will also begin towards the end of January 2020.

The Chetak Electric retains the iconic retro styling of the older scooter and it does evoke emotions. It will be priced around Rs. 1.25 lakh as the pricing had already been confirmed to be attractive and not aggressive. It comes equipped with a Li-ion battery pack and NCA cells certified to have met IP67 dust and waterproof regulations.

It will be offered in Eco and Sport modes as the former is tuned for better riding range and the latter can squeeze out more performance at the expense of crunching lesser miles. The Eco model is claimed to do 95 km while the Sport is capable of 85 km on a single charge in the real world conditions and thus ARAI-certified figures will be much higher.

It also features a Battery Management System, which is claimed to provide seamless charging and discharge. Additionally, the regenerative braking technology will help in extending the range while the reverse assistance mode is for easy parking. In line with the latest crop of scooters, it also comes with smartphone connectivity and onboard diagnostics.

Some of the interesting bits in the Bajaj Chetak EV include a horseshoe-shaped headlight, LED DRL ring, digital instrument console, ‘feather touch’ switchgear, contoured seats, 12-inch wheels up front and rear, flush-fitting pillion footpegs, etc. The electric scooter is suspended on telescopic front forks and it has a cast aluminium swingarm.

The e-scooter will be available in a total of six colour options and it will go on sale in the city of Pune first before expanding its reach to other places within the country.