Bajaj Chetak Electric To Offer 3-Yr/50,000 Km Warranty, Launch In January

Bajaj Chetak Electric will go on sale in January 2020 and is expected to be priced around Rs. 1.25 lakh (on-road)

Bajaj Auto recently concluded the Chetak Electric Yatra in Pune and it covered about 3,000 km. During the event, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of the company, revealed more details about the upcoming zero-emission scooter that also marks the brand’s re-entry into the scooter space after nearly a decade of absence.

The Chetak Electric’s battery has been designed to run for about 70,000 km while the scooter will be available with a warranty for three years or 50,000 km (whichever comes first). The recommended service interval will be for every 15,000 km. More information regarding the battery specifications and others will be known leading up to its official market entry.

Last month, Bajaj hosted the global premiere of the Chetak Electric and is expected to be priced below Rs. 1.50 lakh (on-road). The reservations will commence from the first month of 2020 along with the deliveries and the Chetak Electric is said to be retailed from KTM’s dealerships initially.

The Chetak Electric will be available first in Pune before expanding to other major cities in the country. It reminisces the iconic IC-engined Chetak with retro styling elements infused with modern technologies like the digital instrument cluster having provision for Bluetooth connectivity.

The e-scooter uses a 4 kW electric motor and it comprises of features such as LED headlamp, LED tail lamp, wide and comfy seat setup, upright riding position, alloy wheels and so on. It can be ridden in Sport and Eco modes with 85 km and 95 km range respectively in real-world conditions, as ARAI figures could be much higher.

Bajaj appears to be working on a performance-based variant of the Chetak and it could debut under the KTM or Husqvarna banner. Considering the popularity of KTM’s performance machines, it could be the brand to go but Bajaj may have other ideas to carve a niche for the forthcoming Husqvarna, which will make its entry with the Vitpilen 401 based on the Duke 390.

This opens up the opportunity for KTM using Chetak’s architecture to create its first eco-friendly scooter and it could only be introduced in the distant future.