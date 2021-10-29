Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Sales Up By 123% In Sep 2021

The Chetak Electric is currently priced from Rs 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and rivals the TVS iQube in the country

Bajaj Auto, one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in India, introduced its first electric scooter in India early last year, known as the Chetak Electric. The scooter was launched at a base price of Rs 1 lakh for the Urbane trim, while the Premium variant initially cost Rs 1.15 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Now, it looks like the popularity of the Chetak Electric is growing steadily, despite the price hikes. While the homegrown manufacturer sold just 288 units of the e-scooter in the month of September last year, the number grew up to 642 in the same month this year. This has resulted in YoY growth in sales of 123 per cent, the highest for any Bajaj two-wheeler for the month.

Talking about the scooter, it is powered by an IP 67 rated 3 kWh lithium-ion battery that is paired to a 4 kW electric motor. This motor puts out 16 Nm of maximum torque. The Chetak comes with two different riding modes, namely Eco and Sport that provide a range of 85 km and 95 km respectively. The Chetak Electric’s battery can be fully charged in five hours, while one hour of charging will give you about 25% battery life.

The equipment on offer includes drum brakes on both ends on the Urbane variant, while the Premium variant comes with a disc brake up front. It also gets ‘feather touch’ switchgear, full-LED lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument cluster, 12-inch wheels, regenerative braking, and an Intelligent Braking Management System.

Apart from that, Chetak Electric also comes with a one-year free subscription for its dedicated app, which allows the rider to access the scooter’s charge status, range as well as the location of the scooter even when the rider is not nearby.

Bajaj is also currently offering a 3 year/50,000 km warranty with the scooter. As of now, the Bajaj Chetak directly puts up against the TVS iQube in the Indian market, while also facing competition from Ola Electric and Ather scooters.