Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 15,000

Bajaj Chetak is available in two variants – Premium and Urbane – which have received a price hike of Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 15,000, respectively

Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of the Chetak electric scooter in India. The Chetak is available in two variants – Premium and Urbane. The price of the Premium variant has been hiked by Rs. 5,000, and it’s now priced at Rs. 1.20 lakh. The Urbane variant is now priced at Rs. 1.15 lakh, after a hike of Rs. 15,000.

The increased prices do not come with any changes or updates. The Chetak continues to be powered by a 3 kWh Li-ion battery, connected to a 3.8 kW electric motor. The maximum power is rated at 5.5 PS, and the electric scooter can deliver a maximum range of 95 km in Eco mode and 85 km in Sport mode.

The battery takes around 5 hours to charge up to 100 per cent via a 5 Amp outlet. The manufacturer offers a warranty of 3 years or 50,000 km on the battery, and the electricals are rated IP67. The scooter also gets regenerative braking, along with all-LED lights (headlamp, DRLs, turn indicators, taillights), a front disc brake, and a digital instrument cluster (with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth).

The Chetak gets 12-inch alloy wheels on both ends, shod with a 90/90 tyre at the front and a 90/100 tyre at the rear (both tubeless). The front-wheel gets a leading-link-type suspension, while the rear wheel is suspended via a monoshock. The scooter also offers a reverse gear, which makes backing out of tight parking spots a breeze.

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has a beautiful, retro-inspired design. Its closest competitors in the Indian market are TVS iQube, which is priced at Rs. 1.08 lakh, and Ather 450X, priced from Rs. 1.27 lakh to Rs. 1.46 lakh.

Bajaj Chetak is only available on sale in two cities in India right now – Pune and Bengaluru. The manufacturer is planning to expand the electric scooter’s sales network to other cities across the country as well, but that might take some time. Bajaj Auto has been facing manufacturing constraints with the Chetak, which has currently forced the company to temporarily suspend bookings for the scooter.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom