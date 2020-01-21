Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Explained In Hindi – Detailed Video

2020 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has a range of over 95 km on Eco mode and more than 85 km on Sport mode; can be charged up to 100 per cent in 5 hours

Bajaj Auto introduced its first ever electric scooter a few days ago as the iconic Chetak nameplate has made a return to sport electric powertrain. Prices for the Chetak EV start at Rs. 1 lakh and is offered in two different variants as the Chetak Premium edition with disc brakes cost Rs. 1.15 lakh. The entry-level Urbane variant is sold in solid colour options with glossy finish while the Premium edition gets more premium metallic finish.

The reservations for the all-electric Bajaj Chetak have commenced on January 15 for an initial token of Rs. 2,000. The e-scooter has a full metal body and draws plenty of design cues from the old Chetak that was in the business for several decades. Despite the net-retro styling elements, there is no shortage of modern bits and technologies in the Chetak EV.

The most striking of the design features has to be the horse-shoe shaped LED headlamp along with LED turn signals, an all-digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, keyless ignition and so. The 2020 Chetak EV tips the weighing scale at 120 kilograms and the top speed stands at only 60 kmph by being an electric vehicle.

The Chetak Electric has become the first electric two-wheeler from a mainstream brand and it signals the arrival of a range of new models across different categories through 2020 and beyond. To make the e-scooter highly attractive, Bajaj has provided three years or 50,000 km warranty as standard. It uses a 4 kW electric motor capable of 3.8 kW continuous power and 16 Nm of torque.

The 2020 Bajaj Chetak is rolled out from the brand’s Chakan factory and it comprises of Eco and Sport modes. The former aids in eking out the maximum from the powertrain and is claimed to deliver over 95 km on a single charge and the Sport mode concentrating on the engagement and better performance has claimed electric range of more than 85 km.

The deliveries of the zero-emission scooter will begin from next month onwards and it will initially be made available in Pune before expanding to other major cities later in the year. The life of the IP67 non-removable battery pack is rated to last until 70,000 km and it can be fully charged in five hours while up to 25 per cent is reached in an hour.