Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Bookings Reopen In India On April 13

Bajaj Chetak bookings will reopen on April 13 and it will be available over a limited period of time; the electric scooter has a claimed range of up to 95 km

Bajaj Auto has today announced the re-commencement of the reservations for the Chetak electric scooter in the Indian market. The bookings will be underway on April 13 for a limited period of time online according to the brand. The Chakan-based company returned to selling scooters with the revival of the Chetak nameplate early last year and it carried a price tag of around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune).

Expect the asking price to slightly increase on its comeback to retail sales this time around. The Chetak has a retro design appeal harking back to the past with horseshoe-shaped LED headlamp cluster and smooth flowing body panels. It does not miss out on modernity though as the electric powertrain and an all-digital instrument cluster are some of the key highlights in the Bajaj Chetak.

The zero-emission scooter will likely continue to be available in Urbane and Premium trims with the top-spec version featuring tan coloured single-piece seat, front disc brake layout and metallic paint scheme and metallic accented wheels for an additional premium of Rs. 15,000. The Urbane does not boast of metallic paint job while drum brake setup is employed for stopping duties.

Competing against TVS iQube and Ather 450X, the Bajaj Chetak comes equipped with a 4.1 kW electric motor paired with an automatic transmission, and it generates 16 Nm of torque. The IP67-certified battery pack helps in enabling a claimed riding range of 95 km on the Eco mode while Sport mode returns 85 km in real-world conditions according to Bajaj Auto.

The electrified scooter has an attractive warranty period of three years/50,000 km. The Chetak can be replenished back to 25 per cent in just an hour while zero to 100 per cent takes up to five hours. The Kick Down mode comes in handy in certain situations while the switchgear layout, fit and finish add to the premium vibe the scooter brings in.

Some of the key features in the Bajaj Chetak are Bluetooth connectivity, alloy wheels, upright riding position, LED tail lamps, single-piece grab rail and so on.