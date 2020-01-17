Bajaj Chetak Electric Launched – 5 Things To Know Before Buying

Bajaj has finally launched the much-awaited Chetak Electric metal body scooter in India, priced from Rs. 1 Lakh

Bajaj Auto India has finally forayed into the electric vehicle segment and what better product than the tried and trusted Chetak to venture in this unknown territory. The company launched the Chetak electric at an introductory price of Rs 1 Lakh (Ex. Showroom, Pune & Bengaluru). Here we will tell you the five things that you should know about Bajaj Chetak electric before buying.

1. Variants & Availability

Bajaj Chetak Electric is presented in two variants: Urbane & Premium. There is not much of difference between the two variants, except the inclusion of disc brake in the Premium variant which makes it expensive by Rs 15,000 as it is priced at Rs 1.15 Lakhs (Ex. Showroom). The Chetak will be initially available in two cities in the Indian market – Pune and Bengaluru. However, the company has stated it will increase the availability in more cities in a phased wise manner shortly.

2. Bookings & Deliveries

The bookings for Bajaj Chetak started on January 15, 2020 at a token amount of Rs 2,000 while deliveries are expected to start by the end of this month. It will be retailed exclusively via the digital channel and interested buyers can avail test rides at the Experience Centres. The first experience centre is already there in Pune. Though, Bajaj has made it clear that it will also be sold through the select KTM dealerships.

3. Features

Bajaj Chetak Electric will come with a lot of bells and whistles as standard. Some of the salient features are horseshoe-shaped LED headlamp with daytime running lights (DRLs), big digital instrument cluster, electronic switches with feather touch technology, intelligent braking system. Additionally, Bajaj is offering mobility solutions via an app which includes data communication, security and user authentication. A special mention goes to the reverse gear feature.

4. Engine & Battery

Bajaj Chetak Electric will draw power from a 3kWh IP67-rated lithium-ion battery which generates torque performance of 16Nm. It can be charged by upto 25 percent in 1 hour while 100 percent charging takes 5 hours of time. The battery can be charged at home by a 5-15 amp electrical socket easily. The scooter comes with a couple of riding modes – Eco and Sport – with a driving range of 95kms and 85kms.

5. Service & Aftersales

Bajaj is offering 50,000kms/ 3 years with the Chetak Electric as standard. The company is also offering three free services with the scooter. The Chetak has returned after a gap of 14 years as in between the company had shifted its focus on the motorcycle segment.