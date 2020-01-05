Bajaj Chetak Electric Gets Live Tracking Feature – Video

Bajaj Auto is set to launch its first fully-electric scooter, the Chetak Electric in India later this month

Bajaj is all set to re-introduce a scooter with the Chetak moniker in the Indian market, but this time around, it’s an all-electric scooter. The scooter is set to be launched this month, with deliveries set to commence in Pune first, by the end of the month.

Apparently, a smartphone app will be made available to connect your phone with the e-scooter via Bluetooth. Out of all the features, the app also lets you track the exact location of where you parked your scooter through the dedicated smartphone app. Here’s a video showing the feature –

The Bajaj scooter will come equipped with an IP67 rated Lithium-ion battery pack that will be coupled with a 4 kW motor, which will offer a range of around 95 km in eco mode and 85 km in sport mode. The battery can be charged via a 5-15 amp regular household outlet.

In terms of design, Bajaj has chosen a retro theme for the scooter. The Chetak gets a circular headlamp with a ring-shaped LED DRL, stylish multi-spoke alloy wheels, flush pillion foot-pegs, contoured shape seat, a ‘feather touch’ switchgear and a fully digital instrument cluster. Interestingly, there will be no Bajaj emblem anywhere on the scooter.

The Chetak EV comes with a single-sided telescopic suspension setup at the front, along with a monoshock at the rear. The scooter will come equipped with 12-inch wheels with a disc brake up front and a drum brake at the rear. It will get regenerative braking as well.

Bajaj will be producing the Chetak Electric at its Chakan Plant, and as mentioned earlier, will be retailing the e-scooter first in Pune, followed by other metro cities. Since the Chetak will be a premium offering Bajaj will be offering the Chetak through the existing dealerships at first, and upgrade its own dealerships later. We expect the Bajaj Chetak Electric to be priced around the Rs 1 lakh mark.