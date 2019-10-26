Bajaj Chetak Electric Deliveries To Begins From January 2020

Recently unveiled Bajaj Chetak EV promises to offer an overall 95 km range on a single charge and is expected to be priced under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Bajaj Auto unveiled its first electric scooter Chetak on 16th October 2019. The Chetak EV will be sold under Bajaj’s new electric division and will be manufactured at their Chakan plant. The scooter will be sold in a phased manner and the deliveries will begin from January 2020 in Pune.

Expect the new electric scooter to be priced in between Rs 1.25-1.30 lakh (on-road). Bajaj has been tight lipped about the specification details of the electric scooter during its launch, however, the electric motor will be powered by an IP67 rated high-tech Lithium-Ion battery with NCA cells. The scooter can be charged using a 5-15 ampere electrical outlet.

Bajaj Chetak Electric Video Walkaround:

The Chetak EV gets two ride modes including Eco and Sport. The Eco mode promises to offer a range of 95 km while the Sport mode promises about 85 km range on a single charge. The Chetak also gets a regenerative braking system which converts braking heat into kinetic energy to maximize the range. It also features an Intelligent Battery Management System that controls the charge and discharges effortlessly.

As far as the styling is concerned, the Chetak EV gets a retro-style design. The front profile is dominated by a round LED headlamp integrated with a horseshoe-shaped LED DRL lamp. The front apron features an integrated LED side turn indicators and the Chetak badging.

The scooter also features feather touch backlit switchgear while its round-shaped full digital instrument cluster can be connected with a smartphone. The Chetak gets a single-piece seat and a stylish grab rail at the rear. The rear profile of the scooter also features side-turn indicators and the Chetak badging in between the split LED tailiamps.

The Chetak EV features a single-sided telescopic front fork, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a single disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear for stopping. The scooter will be available with a total of six colour options white, beige, silver, red, blue and black.