The Chetak Chic will be the first electric vehicle from the popular homegrown, two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto is expected to take the covers off their first electric scooter Chetak Chic tomorrow. The electric scooter will be launched in a phased manner in the cities of Pune and Bengaluru first, followed by some other major cities later.

Some other electric two-wheeler manufacturers including Revolt and Ather have also followed a similar phased launch strategy for their recently launched electric vehicles which actually helps these manufacturers to gain a better hold over the control as well as supply. The soon to be launched electric scooter prototype was spotted a couple of times already while testing and it will most probably feature a retro design language.

The electric scooter will get a handle mounted round LED headlamp, an apron mounted LED turn indicators and a fully digital instrument cluster that will provide some vital information including- battery charge indicator, available range besides the standard information (speedometer and odometer). The instrument cluster will also get Smartphone connectivity and will most likely get features like navigation, ride statistics, and Geo-fencing.

There are no details available about the electric motor or the battery yet but few reports stated that Bosch has played a major role in the development process of the electric scooter. Expect the scooter to offer a decent range on a single charge and an equally impressive top speed ideal for city traffic.

The electric scooter will most probably rely on a single-sided telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties of the scooter will be handled by a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear.

As far as the prices are concerned, Bajaj has always been known for their aggressive pricing and thus expect their upcoming electric scooter to undercut its rival prices by a fair margin. Expect the upcoming electric scooter to be priced at around Rs 1 Lakh mark. The Bajaj Chetak Chic will rival directly against the likes of Okinawa, Ather Energy and Hero Electric scooters.