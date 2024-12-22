Bajaj Chetak 3501 vs 3502 – Price, Design, Features, Battery and More

The article details the commonalities and difference between the Bajaj Chetak 3501 and 3502 in terms of design, features, battery and range

Bajaj Auto recently launched the Chetak 35 series in the Indian market. Termed as the ‘Best Chetak Yet’, it was presented in three variants namely 3501, 3502 and 3503. While the technical specs and pricing of the 3501 and 3502 trims were revealed, the company didn’t disclose these details for the entry-level 3503 variant.

Bajaj Chetak 35 EV rivals Ola S1, Vida V1, Ather Rizta and TVS iQube in the domestic market. However, in this piece, we will compare the two variants – 3501 and 3502 – with each other in terms of price, styling, features, battery and range.

Bajaj Chetak 3501 vs Bajaj Chetak 3502: Price, Bookings and Deliveries

Being the range-topping variant in the 35 series, Bajaj Chetaj 3501 is priced at Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). On the other hand, the mid-level 3502 grade comes at a sticker price of Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The bookings for both the variants has already commenced at Chetak dealerships across India.

The duo can also be booked online at Chetak’s website. Bajaj Chetak 3501 deliveries will start from late December while the 3502 will be delivered to the buyers from January 2025 in the domestic market.

Bajaj Chetak 3501 vs Bajaj Chetak 3502: Design

The Chetak 3501 and Chetak 3502 are one and the same in terms of styling. There is no visual difference between the two variants at all. Bajaj has introduced the 35 series on a new chassis while extending the wheelbase for more space. The battery pack has been repositioned to the floorboard area from the underseat storage.

Bajaj Chetak 3501 vs Bajaj Chetak 3502: Features

The e-scooter is equipped with a 5-inch coloured TFT instrument console as standard feature. However, the 3501, being the flagship variant, gets a touch-based screen while the 3502 boasts of a non-touch TFT cluster. Furthermore, the top-end variant carries sequential turn indicators with auto-cancellation feature while the mid variant missed out on this.

The 3501 also comes with 5 litre storage space at the front for keeping small belongings. However, the 3502 loses out on this space. Last but not the least, the Chetak 3501 is offered with a key fob while the Chetak 3502 is available with a conventional key.

Bajaj Chetak 3501 vs Bajaj Chetak 3502: Battery, Range and Charging Time

Both the variants are powered by the same 3.5 kWh battery pack which returns a range of 153 km on a single charge. The top speed is also identical at 73 kmph. However, the only difference lies in charging time. The 3501 can be charged from 0-80 percent in just 3 hours through an onboard charger while the 3502 takes around 3 hours and 25 minutes for the same via an offboard charger.