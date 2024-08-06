Bajaj Chetak 3201 Special Edition Launched At Rs. 1.28 Lakh

Bajaj Chetak 3201 Special Edition embossed decals and quilted seats and is now exclusively available on Amazon through August 2024

Bajaj Auto has today announced the launch of the Chetak 3201 Special Edition in the domestic market but the catch is it will be available only on Amazon for August 2024. To differentiate itself from the standard model, Bajaj has introduced embossed decals giving a sporty finish and quilted brown seats that elevate its premium appeal.

It is priced at Rs. 1,28,744 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and is the first-in-industry Amazon exclusive launch for an electric scooter. The Bajaj Chetak is the only metal body EV scooter in its segment and boasts IP67 rated battery pack. It is certified by ARAI with a range of 136 km and is packed with features such as Bluetooth connectivity, Chetak app support, colour TFT instrument cluster and auto hazard light.

Speaking on the new launch, Eric Vas, President, President, Urbanite, Bajaj Auto said, “We are delighted to elevate our partnership with Amazon with the exclusive launch and August sale of our Special Edition Chetak. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the EV industry, where customers can access quiet luxury on wheels exclusively on Amazon. The Electric Chetak with its sturdy build and solid metal body, evokes a sense of trust and durability that our customers have come to expect from Bajaj Auto.”

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N125 With New Features To Be Launched In 2025

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has approved the Chetak Premium, Chetak Urbane/3202, Chetak 2901, and Chetak 3201 Special Edition for the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) subsidy. It must be noted that Bajaj Auto is also participating in the Government of India’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for EVs.

In July 2024, the Chetak reached a new milestone with 20,000 bookings in a single month. Recently, the brand launched the Chetak 2901 variant, starting at Rs. 95,998 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Additionally, Bajaj has been expanding its Chetak Experience Centres to attract a wider audience.

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Bike To Be Available In 77 Towns Before August 15

Bajaj notes that its dealerships in smaller towns have significantly contributed to expanding the reach of the Chetak across the country. The Chetak is now available at 2,000 sales outlets nationwide. The entry-level Bajaj Chetak 2901 offers a claimed riding range of 123 km on a single charge and comes equipped with numerous features.