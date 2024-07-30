Bajaj Celebrates Reaching 100 Triumph Showrooms In Record Time

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X have combined to record over 50,000 unit sales across the globe within a year since their launch

Bajaj Auto has announced the inauguration of the 100th Triumph showroom at Dehradun, Uttarakhand in India. The homegrown manufacturer has achieved what it promised a while ago as it has expanded the footprint of the Triumph network to 100 showrooms within a year of handling its local operations. It comes on the back of good reception for the Triumph 400 cc twins.

Earlier this month, Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto reached a significant milestone of 50,000 unit sales with the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X within a year of their market debut. They are sold across 50 countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and Australia and India is one of the popular markets for the duo.

Expanding from 15 showrooms in 9 cities to 100 showrooms in 75 cities, Triumph’s network growth reflects the success of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X and promises continued momentum. This diverse network ensures Triumph riders across the country can easily purchase motorcycles, engage with the Triumph community, and access after-sales service.

Triumph hosts Welcome Rides for new customers every first Sunday of the month and organizes Scrambler Rides on off-road trails. The British brand also offers Epic Tours, which are long-distance rides to desirable destinations. The most recent Epic Tour to the Northeast concluded in June with 22 riders. The next event is scheduled to take place in Ladakh from September 7 to 21.

The Triumph Bike Nights see Triumph motorcycle owners get together over live music and exchange inspiring stories of their rides. The Triumph 400 cc range is expected to be expanded in the near future with new additions. Speaking of the new milestone, Sumeet Narang, President, Probiking Business, Bajaj Auto said,

“We have kept our promise that we made to Indian customers at launch – we’ve opened 100 showrooms with service centres in just one year and brought the Triumph experience closer to them. Expect this rapid expansion of showrooms across the country continuing into its second year as well. Our commitment extends beyond sales to exceptional service and our ride and community programs for a truly immersive Triumph ownership journey.”