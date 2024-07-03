Bajaj Bruzer Officially Teased Showing Key Details, Launch Soon

Bajaj Bruzer CNG motorcycle will be launched on July 5, 2024, in India and its first teaser video confirms a host of details

Recently, Bajaj Auto announced that the industry-first CNG motorcycle will be launched on July 5, 2024, and a teaser image was also released. Now, the homegrown manufacturer has revealed the first teaser video of the upcoming offering and it shows plenty of interesting details and some of which we have already known from the spy pictures.

The brand trademarked plenty of names in the recent past and the CNG-powered machine could be dubbed the Bruzer. The basic commuter profile with a round-shaped LED headlamp can be seen in the teaser video along with a toggling switch which gives access to either of the fuel – CNG or petrol. The bi-fuel system should enable the Bajaj Bruzer to switch between the desired fuel on the go seamlessly.

You could also see the shape of the petrol tank, a single-piece flat seat and a tubular grab rail in the teaser. The CNG tank will be positioned below the conventional petrol tank and it appears that the outer casing (or a sump guard) has also been teased. The unveiling will take place at Utsah, Pune, by the brand’s Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj, with Road Transport & Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, in attendance.

Other key features of the model include an upright handlebar, knuckle guards, sharp mirrors, minimalistic side body panels and utility hooks. Bajaj is expected to offer the CNG motorcycle in at least two variants. The suspension duties will be handled by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear.

It is expected to cut running costs by half compared to standard commuter models, appealing to a broad spectrum of customers seeking fuel efficiency. Its dual-fuel system, utilising both petrol and CNG, will enhance its versatility across various terrains as well. The starting price will likely be around Rs. 85,000 (ex-showroom).

It will feature a front disc brake and a rear drum brake. The powertrain is expected to be a 110 or 125 cc air-cooled engine, paired with a five-speed transmission. The platform could be derived from the company’s existing range of commuter models. Bajaj already has plans to bring in additional CNG-powered vehicles in the future too.