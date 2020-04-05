Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BSVI Model Launched At Rs 1.16 Lakh

Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise has received the BSVI update and now costs Rs 1,16,672*, which is a pretty huge price hike of Rs 11,584 over the Rs 1,05,088* that the BSIV model commanded

The auto industry of India embraced the BSVI emission norms on April 1, 2020, and with this, every car and bike manufacturer can no longer sell a BSIV vehicle. Therefore, all manufacturers which were yet to update some of their BSIV models are in a hurry to launch the BSVI versions at the earliest. In line with this, the latest model to get the BSVI update is the Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise, which has been launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,16,672.

The Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BSIV used to be on sale at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,05,088, which means that the BSVI version comes at a premium of Rs 11,584. It must be mentioned here that some of the models in the Pulsar range, including the RS200 and NS200, have been updated to achieve compliance with BSVI norms without any increment in their respective prices.

Speaking about the specifications, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BSVI model is powered by an updated version of the same 220 cc single-cylinder engine that powered the BSIV model. The single-cylinder motor benefits from a twin spark-plug DTSi technology and a fuel-injection system. The motor churns out a maximum power of 19.03 PS at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 17.55 Nm at 7,000 rpm.

The BSVI version of the Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise will likely offer higher refinement and lower NVH than the BSIV version. Visually, the Avenger remains the same. It retains features like the white backlit all-digital instrument cluster, secondary display on the fuel tank, low seat height and a tall-set handlebar. Other highlights include a large windscreen, stylish headlamp with LED DRL, spoke wheels, chrome finish on the rearview mirrors and chrome finish on the exhaust.

Even the suspension and brake systems have been carried over fro the BSIV version. The updated model comes with a set of telescopic forks up front and twin 5-way adjustable shock absorbers at the rear.

Up front, the motorcycle gets a 280 mm disc brake while the rear wheel features a 130 mm drum unit. The motorcycle even comes with a single-channel ABS. The Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 model is on sale in two colour options – Auburn Black and Moon White.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi